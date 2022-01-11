Burger King Launches Vegan Nuggets in UK, Aims to Go 50% Meat-free by 2030

Amid growing concerns about animal cruelty, numerous people are giving up dairy and meat to turn vegan. In line with the trend, Burger King UK has announced the launch of vegan nuggets from Wednesday. As per the official website of Burger King UK, instead of chicken which is popularly used to make nuggets, they have used vegan ingredients to make the item. In order to woo their vegan customers, Burger King claims to have used Soy, Celery, Gluten, Wheat and Sulphur Dioxide in making the nuggets.

As reported by Kent Online, with the launch of the vegan nuggets, Burger King is aiming to achieve the target of 50% meat-free menu by the year 2030. “We are committed to helping our guests make good decisions about what they eat and drink and providing them with informed choices,” said Alasdair Murdoch, Burger King UK chief executive.

Murdoch further stated that the launch of vegan nuggets not only innovates the Burger King menu but will also help in reducing carbon footprint. According to him, the move is in response to the rising demand for vegan food and meatless alternatives in the United Kingdom.

Apart from the vegan nuggets, Burger King has other plant-based and vegetarian options on its menu like a plant-based Whopper and Vegan Royale.

Back in 2019, the American fast-food chain had announced that they were in the process to make the Impossible Whoppers which would not contain beef but vegan ingredients instead. In order to prove their claim that the vegan patty tastes exactly like meat, Burger King had even conducted an experiment. They served the vegan whopper to a customer without telling him and surprisingly he could not tell the difference.

According to The Guardian, a record number of people in the UK had signed up for a Veganuary challenge in 2020 where they only eat plant-based items for a whole month of January. This reflects the growing popularity of vegan culture among people which also prompts food chains like Burger King to follow the consumer demand.

