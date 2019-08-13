Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Burger King Sacks Five Employees for Pig Cartoon on Cop’s Fast-food Order

A photo shared by New Mexico police officer Timo Rosenthal on Facebook shows the employees from Burger King restaurant in Clovis also drew a cartoon pig on the wrapper.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Burger King Sacks Five Employees for Pig Cartoon on Cop’s Fast-food Order
Photo posted by Timo Rosenthal / Facebook.
Five Burger King employees have been sacked after serving a cop in the United States “burnt” patties and a “very poor quality” burger in a defaced wrapper.

A photo shared by New Mexico police officer Timo Rosenthal on Facebook shows the employees from Burger King restaurant in Clovis also drew a cartoon pig on the wrapper

“When you order food in uniform,” Rosenthal captioned the photo.

“I bet if you ran a check on everyone who laughed at this post, you’d find a ton of arrest warrants,” one Facebook user commented on the viral post.

A spokesperson for Burger King termed the incident as “unacceptable and not in line with our brand values.”

KRQE News reported that Burger King had fired five employees who were involved in the derogatory prank.

Officer Rosenthal isn’t impressed, though, and says he won’t be going back.

“When made aware of the incident, the restaurant owner immediately reached out to the officer involved to apologize and terminated the team members involved,” Fox News quoted the spokesperson as saying in a statement

To make amends, the restaurant is now offering free meals to uniformed officers.”

“Catered lunch to the police department” are also on offer as a “gesture of goodwill.”

The chief of the Clovis Police Department told KRQE News that he is “disappointed” that a law enforcement officer was treated in “a disrespectful and derogatory way.”

In May this year, a student art piece depicting a police officer as a pig was removed from a municipal building in Madeira, Ohio, after threats and protests.

In 2017, a major controversy had erupted after a Missouri high school student portrayed police officers at pigs in a painting.

The artwork, which was the winning entry in an annual congressional art competition, was removed from a gallery in the U.S. Capitol after House Republicans lodged complained about its offensive nature.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

