Burger King Sends Blank Order Receipts to Thousands, Leaves Internet Baffled

Burger King has once again hit the headlines, but this time for a bizarre reason, as the food giant reportedly sent emails to thousands of its customers with an order receipt. However, the order receipt was blank. The screenshot of the email is making a buzz over the internet. According to the report by The Verge, the email started appearing in the customers’ mailbox around 12:15 am (Eastern Time) on Tuesday. The blank order email is said to be sent from Burger King’s main promotional marketing email address. The blank bill baffled the customers whether the company’s account has been breached by a hungry hacker craving for a midnight snack or if the emails were a glitch from the company’s end.

Twitter users were quick to take the news on the micro-blogging site to raise the concern for the same. One of the cyber surfers added the screenshot of the email from burger king and wrote, “Did anyone else get a random empty Burger King receipt this morning?”

Did anyone else get a random empty #burgerking receipt this morning? 🙃🤣 pic.twitter.com/EBYmORdfpd — Amy Harriss (@AmyHarriss4) August 9, 2022

While another user replied and tweeted, “I did as well. I just started looking over my emails and saw one. I do have a Burger King account but didn’t order anything overnight.”

I did as well. I just started looking over my emails and saw one. I do have a @BurgerKing account but didn't order anything overnight 🍔🤡 #BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/WLO6bvL1lY — Mosenwrath RAB (@Mosenwrath) August 9, 2022

Another person mentioned that he has never ordered from the fast food giant. “I just got a completely blank burger king receipt in my email. It is 12:30 in the morning and I did not order burger king. I do not think I have ever ordered burger king. This is so menacing,” the user tweeted.

i just got a completely blank burger king receipt in my email. it is 12:30 in the morning and i did not order burger king. i do not think i have EVER ordered burger king. this is so menacing pic.twitter.com/QvjhdPcEO3 — jaz 🌧 ~ | changbin birth!! (@refasolfa) August 9, 2022

“Hey Burger King, we ever gonna acknowledge your weird blank order from last night?” wrote another. To which the fast food giant replied and stated, “Hi. Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of the issue and are investigating internally.”

Hey @BurgerKing, we ever gonna acknowledge your weird blank order from last night? pic.twitter.com/xqn4gwdnjZ — KyonKyun (@kamanashi) August 10, 2022

Hi. Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of the issue and are investigating internally. https://t.co/x3nIBXxbfa — Burger King (@BurgerKing) August 10, 2022

As per Verge, they received an email from the BR PR Team after the story was published. The company’s PR stated that the issue was “the result of an internal processing error.” However, Burger King has not released any official statement yet for the same.

