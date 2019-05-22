English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Burglar Badger' Keeps Raiding Woman’s Home for Food Treats
Hannah Carver, 29, spotted the huge badger coming in through the cat flap on her front door in Gosport, Hampshire, after wrongly suspecting a fox was to blame.
A woman in England was forced to lock her freezer after finding out that a badger was raiding it for food. However, that didn’t deter the cheeky animal as it then started rummaging through her bins and tried to break into a cupboard containing treats.
Hannah Carver, 29, spotted the huge animal coming in through the cat flap on her front door in Gosport, Hampshire, after wrongly suspecting a fox was to blame, Daily Mail reported.
She had been waking up to sounds coming from her kitchen, and found it covered in half-eaten frozen foods and wrappers.
A camera she set up to prove to friends that the raider was indeed a badger caught the animal sneaking into her house, and gorging on mashed potato, crumpets, Chinese style pork chops, and ice lollies after clawing open the freezer.
The mother of a six-year-old son was told by local council and various animal charities that there was little she could do to stop the raids because “the species is protected.”
“She had to install child locks on the freezer, but it didn't stop the badger creeping in and rifling through her bins, and trying to break into a cupboard containing treats,” according to Daily Mail.
The woman is worried that her son may come face to face with the badger.
Watch video here:
“And the mess it's making, and the amount of food it's eating - it's unreal,” she was quoted as saying.
The woman said Gosport Borough Council had referred her to an animal charity, which advised him to make her house “badger- proof.”
