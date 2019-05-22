Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Burglar Badger' Keeps Raiding Woman’s Home for Food Treats

Hannah Carver, 29, spotted the huge badger coming in through the cat flap on her front door in Gosport, Hampshire, after wrongly suspecting a fox was to blame.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Burglar Badger' Keeps Raiding Woman’s Home for Food Treats
Hannah Carver, 29, spotted the huge badger coming in through the cat flap on her front door in Gosport, Hampshire, after wrongly suspecting a fox was to blame.
A woman in England was forced to lock her freezer after finding out that a badger was raiding it for food. However, that didn’t deter the cheeky animal as it then started rummaging through her bins and tried to break into a cupboard containing treats.

Hannah Carver, 29, spotted the huge animal coming in through the cat flap on her front door in Gosport, Hampshire, after wrongly suspecting a fox was to blame, Daily Mail reported.

She had been waking up to sounds coming from her kitchen, and found it covered in half-eaten frozen foods and wrappers.

A camera she set up to prove to friends that the raider was indeed a badger caught the animal sneaking into her house, and gorging on mashed potato, crumpets, Chinese style pork chops, and ice lollies after clawing open the freezer.

The mother of a six-year-old son was told by local council and various animal charities that there was little she could do to stop the raids because “the species is protected.”

“She had to install child locks on the freezer, but it didn't stop the badger creeping in and rifling through her bins, and trying to break into a cupboard containing treats,” according to Daily Mail.

The woman is worried that her son may come face to face with the badger.

Watch video here:



“And the mess it's making, and the amount of food it's eating - it's unreal,” she was quoted as saying.
The woman said Gosport Borough Council had referred her to an animal charity, which advised him to make her house “badger- proof.”

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram