Burglar Breaks Into House, Cooks Breakfast and Asks Residents To 'Go Back to Sleep'
Image credits: News18 Telugu.
Authorities say a burglar broke into a Florida home, cooked himself an early morning meal and told the resident there to “go back to sleep.”
The home’s occupant told investigators he awoke to discover the man cooking and eating sometime after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Fox 13 in Tampa reported the burglar ran from the house when the resident called 911. Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the suspect in a wooded and swampy area behind the home.
Deputies said Gavin Crim, a 19-year-old Marine, allegedly entered the home through an unlocked rear door.
An arrest report mentioned that the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol.
