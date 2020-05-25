BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Theft During Covid-19: Burglar in Hazmat Suit Tried to Steal Banksy's Art on Health Workers as Superheroes

Image credits: Banksy/Instagram.

The heist was attempted May 8, two days after Banksy left the artwork at the hospital with a note.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
The coronavirus pandemic may have witnessed crime rates dropping drastically in wake of people staying home, but petty thieves still seem to be on the prowl.

A burglar, decked in a hazmat suit tried to steal a painting by Banksy, which had been donated to a National Health Services hospital in the UK.


The thief attempted to steal the painting with a cordless, power drill and was seen by security guards prowling around it for a while before the attempt, according to The Sun.


The painting by the popular street artist was estimated to be at a price of £5 Million. Called 'Game Changer,' the picture showed a young boy holding up the figurine of a healthcare worker with a cape, as Batman and Spiderman figurines are seen discarded.

The heist was attempted May 8, two days after Banksy left the artwork at the hospital with a note, "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white."

View this post on Instagram

. . Game Changer

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on



