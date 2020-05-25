Theft During Covid-19: Burglar in Hazmat Suit Tried to Steal Banksy's Art on Health Workers as Superheroes

The coronavirus pandemic may have witnessed crime rates dropping drastically in wake of people staying home, but petty thieves still seem to be on the prowl.

A burglar, decked in a hazmat suit tried to steal a painting by Banksy, which had been donated to a National Health Services hospital in the UK.





The thief attempted to steal the painting with a cordless, power drill and was seen by security guards prowling around it for a while before the attempt, according to The Sun.





The painting by the popular street artist was estimated to be at a price of £5 Million. Called 'Game Changer,' the picture showed a young boy holding up the figurine of a healthcare worker with a cape, as Batman and Spiderman figurines are seen discarded.

The heist was attempted May 8, two days after Banksy left the artwork at the hospital with a note, "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white."