Burglar Refuses Money from Elderly Woman, Kisses Her During Robbery in Pharmacy
The armed robber tapped the frail woman’s shoulder in an effort to calm her and planted a kiss on her forehead.
(YouTube /@ SocialViralTogo )
A Brazilian store, during an armed robbery, witnessed an unusual scene of a robber planting a kiss on an elderly woman to calm her down and refused to take her money.
The incident, which has caught the attention of many, happened on Tuesday in the northeastern city of Amarante. The two burglars robbed a pharmacy and got away with $240 and several goods.
A surveillance camera inside the pharmacy showed the suspect speaking with the woman while his accomplice robbed the store employee. The armed robber tapped the frail woman’s shoulder in an effort to calm her and planted a kiss on her forehead, reported the DailyMail.
Shop owner Samuel Almedia told G1, a Brazilian news portal, "[The robbers] announced the theft, asked my employee to pass all the money, so [the woman] was close and wanted to give her money too, but he said she didn't have to.”
“He kissed her and said, 'No, ma'am, you can be quiet, I don't want your money,'" he added.
As soon as the incident was reported military police arrived at the crime scene to investigate the case but they failed to gather any evidence. The Pharmacy owner further said that he will look for other cameras in the area and seek help from the city police.
