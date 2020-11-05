Burglar Stealing Gas Cylinders Falls off the Ladder, Gets Thrashed by Shovel-wielding Home Owner

A thief trying to sneak out got stuck in the garden of a house he was stealing from after he fell and got knocked over the same ladder he used to get over the fence.

The incident occurred in the suburb of Rafael Castillo area of the capital Buenos Aires, Argentina, where two burglars identified and targeted a house to steal two gas canisters. However, the duo got a raw deal and were unable to manage the domestic heist.

The entire episode was recorded on CCTV. The video shows two unidentified men outside the property at night, one of them climbed over the fence to try and steal the gas cylinders. He handed one of them to his accomplice who was waiting on the other side.

The burglars in a rush to finish their task were alarmed by the home owner’s dog who noticed their presence and began to bark at them. The duo had already sneaked out two gas cylinders by then, however, the thief that was inside the property garden attempted to rush the job and flee, kicking over the ladder which was leaning against the wall to climb back over the fence.

In an attempt to escape from the scene, the thief fell to the floor. He was greeted by the homeowner who stepped out with a shovel after he was alarmed by the dog’s barking. He accorded the intruder with a sound thrashing and shouting, in the meanwhile the thief’s partner in crime made a run hearing the ruckus from the inside. Both the burglars eventually managed to flee from the scene.

The Police are on the look-out for the crooks. The gas cylinders were found dumped nearby and were returned to the owner after due process.