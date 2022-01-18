Burglars Cut Open ATMs, Steal Rs 80 Lakh in Two Separate Incidents in Maharashtra

In two separate incidents of ATM theft which took place two hours apart, burglars made away with Rs 23 lakh and Rs 56 lakh cash respectively, in Maharashtra on Monday morning. In both incidents, the burglars blinded the CCTV cameras and used gas cutters to open the ATMs. As reported by The Indian Express, the first incident came to light when burglars broke inside an ATM kiosk of Bank of Maharashtra in Yavat town of Pune district. The burglars who came on two bikes used black sprays to blind the CCTV cameras and then broke open the ATM dispenser with the help of a gas cutter. Initially, police suspected that it was a theft of Rs 2.5 lakh but later bank officials confirmed that Rs 23 lakh were stolen from the ATM. In the second incident which took place in Pen town of Raigad district, the burglars used the same modus operandi and cut open two ATM cash dispensers using gas cutters. Here too, the miscreants first blinded the CCTV with black spray paint and fled with Rs 56 lakh cash.

According to Milind Mohite, Additional Superintendent of Police (Baramati Division), the initial probe revealed that there were four burglars who came on two bikes and carried out the burglary in Yavat. Whereas, burglars used a four-wheeler for the second theft in Pen town. The first incident was reported between 2 am and 3 am while the second was reported at around 4:30 am. Considering the significant distance of 160 km between the two places, a police officer from Raigad district said “it will be far-fetched to say the same set of suspects are involved. But there can be other possibilities that we are working on.” Reportedly, dog squad and forensic teams were also brought to the spot to assist the police officials. Meanwhile, investigators are trying to find the link between the two cases and the possibility that the suspects were members of the same gang.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.