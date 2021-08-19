Watch Out for Burglars! UK Woman Targeted by 'Doorstep Kidney Bean Trick'

When Maria Celino-Straker, a resident of North Tyneside in England, woke up Monday morning and opened the main door of her residence to step outside, she found some kidney beans at her doorstep, something she had never seen before. Initially, Maria thought that it was a prank or someone had thrown their garbage at her doorstep to harass her. She immediately dialled one of her relatives, who used to work in the police.

Maria explained to him the entire situation and the relative reckoned it was a sign of something more sinister, reported Manchester Evening News, England.

Later, in an interview with MEN, Maria said that she believed kidney beans were used by potential burglars who wanted to check if homeowners were home or not.

Maria further said that it’s not just beans, they use anything that you would have to clean up and that doesn’t wash away with a bit of rain.

“Since learning about the trick, I have been keeping regular tabs on elderly neighbours and ensuring all my house doors are locked,” she added.

After she understood the reason behind why someone must have thrown kidney beans, Maria posted on Facebook a photograph of her doorstep with kidney beans and wrote, “Well, I woke up to this left on our doorstep this morning." Apparently, this is a known trick of burglars and if not cleaned up in a couple of days they know you are not home and they go, she added. “Thankfully I’m home and cleaned this up, look out for your neighbours especially those who are on holiday," she concluded.

The post was shared by 2000 times on Facebook.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here