Burgler Breaks into Canada Home and Poops in Dishwasher, Leaves Without Stealing Anything

What is the craziest burglary tale you have heard? Or answer this – what is the craziest poop story you have heard? Well you probably would have recalled some incident of note, but this one is hard to beat.

The incident took place in Ontario, Canada, on a Sunday night. A burglar broke into a house, while the residents were fast asleep. What happened next was beyond anyone’s wildest guess. The intruder then pooped in the dishwasher. Yes, you read it right. And that is it. The burglar did not steal anything, nor did the person cause any damage, besides what was done to the dishwasher.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the perpetrator “defecated on the open dishwasher door before leaving the residence”.

Following the incident, the cops at Guelph Police Service are all out to grab the ‘poopster’. According to the report filed by the police, the anonymous trespasser entered the home in the dead of the night through a sliding glass door, while the inhabitants of the house were sound asleep. The cops have even issued a lookout notice to catch the perp.

The police have asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the burglar or any clue that may help solve the “crime” to contact them. The Guelph Police has also urged the public to keep their doors and windows locked and secure their home properly to avoid such incidents.

The biggest puzzle for the investigators at this point would be the motive. What could possibly be the motive of carrying out such a “heinous” act! According to experts in the area, some criminals experience sexual gratification by defecating in public. If that is so, the residents of the area should watch out and heed to the advice of the local administration. Better safe than sorry.