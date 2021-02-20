Buried Viking Treasure Dating From 950 AD Found in Isle of Man

Have you heard about those find-the-treasure tales in your childhood? What if they came true in real life?

This is what somehow has happened in the Isle of Man. The island turned out to be a home for ancient Viking artefacts. A metal detector-ist discovered this precious treasure including a gold arm-ring and a huge silver brooch that was buried 1000 years ago.

These extremely rare items, buried around 950 AD, are now declared as ‘treasure’ by the Island's Coroner of Inquests Jayne Hughes. The items are said to have an international significance and hence, they will soon be available for the general public to see at the Manx Museum in Douglas.

It all started when metal detector-ist and retired police officer Kath Giles discovered these valuable pieces in December 2020. She instantly knew it was ‘something very special’ when she stumbled upon them on private farmland in the north of the island.

Describing her joy and her discovery, Kath was quoted by Dailymail, “I'm so thrilled to have found artifacts that are not only so important, but so beautiful!” She added, “I knew I had found something very special when I moved the soil away from one of the terminals of the brooch, but then I found parts of the pin, the hoop and underneath, the gorgeous gold arm-ring.”

Meanwhile, the curator for archaeology for Manx National Heritage, Allison Fox, confirmed the findings and said that they examined the land to ensure no more items were left behind.

Called the 'thistle brooch of ball type' brooch, it is considered to be one of its kind from generations ago. The delicate design around these items also tells a tale of the wealth of the person who owned them. This is not the first time that the Isle of Man became the host to old findings. Earlier too, a few items from the Viking age were discovered here.