BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Burj Khafila, Eiffel Tower: What Indians Can ‘See’ From Noida, Indore as Pollution is Less

Photo: Twitter/Trendulkar

Photo: Twitter/Trendulkar

With automobiles and industrial work shut down, pollution levels across India have witnessed a drastic fall.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Share this:

Now that more and more people are staying indoors, is air quality in your city better?

While the total 21-day lockdown, designed to fight the spread of coronavirus, has brought the country to a sudden halt, many Indians are finding solace in an unexpected yet likely outcome. With automobiles and industrial work shut down, pollution levels across India have witnessed a drastic fall.

The most recent example has to be the spectacular view of the Dhauladhar mountain range from a rooftop in Jalandhar, Punjab. The snow-capped mountains, part of the Himalayan range in Himachal Pradesh, became visible to the naked eye as the level of toxic emissions have gone down in the city.

Not just Jalandhar. Several other metropolitan cities, like Delhi and Mumbai, have reported low pollution levels.In fact, with humans staying indoors, the animals have come out to play. From peacocks to elephants, there have been several incidents of wildlife taking to the streets in the absence of human beings.

With such incidents going viral, some netizens decided that they've had enough. A recent trend, started sarcastically, features people uploading morphed or fake photos of all the things they can "see" from their homes now that pollution is lower than it has ever been.

Take a look:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    893,995

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,213,192

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    253,597

     

  • Total DEATHS

    65,600

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres