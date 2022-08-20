Burj Khalifa May Get a Giant Ring Surrounding it 1,800 Feet Above Ground

Burj Khalifa is one of the most popular architectural marvels in the world. Adding to the allure of the building, an architectural firm called Znera Space, has proposed a concept design that involves surrounding the tallest building in the world with a ring. Named as the downtown circle project, the concept design includes a ring-like building at an elevation of 550 metres. With a circumference of three kilometres, the edifice will encircle all of Downtown Dubai, as the project aims at transforming the area.

The downtown circle will contain housing, commercial, and cultural space. It will be formed with the help of two rings which will be connected through a continuous green belt called the Skypark.

This greenbelt will foster flora in abundance and also have waterfalls and tropical vegetation. The structure will be constructed keeping sustainability a priority. Thus, the Skypark will also have equipment to harvest rainwater and solar power. In addition to this, the space would contain carbon and other pollutant filters. The brains behind this marvel architecture concept are Najmus Chowdry and Nils Remess, the founders of Znera Space.

Speaking about the project Chowdry, in an interview with The National, said, “The concept was of a vertical city. When COVID-19 hit hard, we thought a lot about sustainability and how we can change things, and how we can create better urban planning. We looked at aspects such as garbage disposal, food production, traffic problems, pollution. We put all these things together and came up with the concept.”

This multi-level architecture will also have a state-of-the-art transportation system. The travelling in the downtown circle will be done through suspended pods. This fleet of suspended pods will take the citizens from one node to another at a speed of 100 kilometre per hour.

This is one of the many projects that Dubai may turn into a reality in the coming decades. One such project is The Line that will be built in a desert.

