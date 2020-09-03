Burj Khalifa to One World Trade Centre, These Are the World's Tallest Skyscrapers

Skyscrapers have emerged to become the symbol of modern metropolises more than a century now.

Started in the late 1800s, these towers continue to solve space problems in crowded urban areas, brilliantly and dynamically. Extending life from the city streets to the sky, the most awe-inspiring structures are rising higher from the ground.

1. Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) stands tall at approximately 828 meters / 2,716 feet in height. The construction was completed in 2010 and the building holds 163 floors and seven acres of parkland.

2. Shanghai Tower

The building was completed after eight years in 2015, and opened only in 2016. The Shanghai Tower in the heart of China’ Shanghai at 632 meters / 2,073 ft is the second tallest skyscraper in the financial district.

3. Makkah Royal Clock Tower

Also known as the Abraj Al-Bait Towers, the Makkah Royal Clock Tower Hotel is located just a few meters away from the world’s largest mosque Masjid al-Haram. It is a government-owned structure built as a part of an initiative to reform the city and holds great value to the society of Saudi Arabia. The 601 meters / 1,972 feet approx in height building was completed in 2012.

4. Ping An International Finance Centre

The fourth largest building in the entire world has its location in Shenzhen. The building, nearly 599 metres / 1,821 feet tall, has 115 floors making it the second largest tower in China.

5. Lotte World Tower

The Lotte World Tower is located near Han River in the Sincheon-dong neighbourhood of Seoul. The 123-floor South Korean skyscraper contains a theme park and a shopping mall.

6. One World Trade Center

The 104-storey building located in Lower Manhattan, NYC, was designed in the aftermath of 9/11. One of the most significant buildings in America, this stands tall at 541.3 meters / 1,776 feet in height. The construction, now a statement of the New York skyline, was completed in 2014.

7. Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre

The CTF Finance Centre is located in the Guangzhou city’s Tianhe District overlooking the Pearl River. Also known as the Chow Tai Fook Finance Centre, the skyscraper was opened in 2016. With 530 meters / 1,740 feet height, the tower comprises of 112 floors.

8. Taipei 101 (509.2 meters / 1,671 feet)

The modern icon in Taiwan was designed to withstand earthquakes and incorporates elements from Asian traditions and feng shui philosophy. The 101-storey building has distinguishing blue-green glass curtain walls and was opened in 2004.

9. International Commerce Centre

The International Commerce Centre in Hong Kong was completed in 2010. The 108-storey skyscraper may not be the highest building in the world but holds a Guinness World Record for ‘the largest light and sound show on a single building.’

10. Shanghai World Financial Center

The 101-floor Shanghai World Financial Center is located in the Pudong district of Shanghai. Serving as the major center of international finance and trade since September 2007, the building was named by architects as the best completed skyscraper the next year.