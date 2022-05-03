Burned Out? This New Zealand Company is Offering its Employees Unlimited Leaves

Working on a holiday? Too bad. A New Zealand-based company has offered all its employees unlimited leaves. The Auckland-based company named Actionstep allows its employees to take leaves as long as possible, which the company described as a “high trust model.” As per the company’s new offer, the staff can take a month off in a year, according to WION. According to Asianet Newsable, Actionstep has lifted the restriction that was set on the days off, thereby enabling the employees to go on vacation for as long as they like.

“It allows folks to take the time off they need and then come back and perform their best job for us," he explained. “There was some scepticism at first, and a few queries like, ‘Can I simply take three months off and go?’ but we’ve been able to work through all of the questions with our team and get them enthusiastic about the opportunity," said Stevie Mayhew, Actionstep’s vice president of engineering.

“We’ve instilled a minimum requirement to all our offices around the world so that we can track to these targets and make sure people are taking at least that much leave.” He added.

It is said that many companies also planned such a model, but for Mayhew, the company board’s decision to initiate such unlimited annual leaves is to ensure everyone could take the time they needed. Mayhew also encourages other companies to follow similar ideas.

In addition, he also said, that this model covers everything including sick leave, bereavement, and maternity. Therefore the company’s vision is to ensure the employees are happy and healthy where they can do their best in their respective jobs.

As per the sources, LinkedIn and Netflix have also experimented with such a model. Another New Zealand company named Rocketwerkz had also offered unlimited annual and sick leave a few years ago. This model of work was promoted by the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who had earlier suggested that the companies should consider a four-day workweek.

Another New Zealand company named Unilever during the pandemic days had come up with an idea where they allowed staff to work one less day per week backing the four-day work concept.

