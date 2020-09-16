Bus Passenger Uses Python as 'Face Mask' and Protective Gear Around His Neck in Manchester

A 46-year-old passenger in Manchester was spotted in a bus with a python wrapped around his neck and mouth. If that wasn't bizarre enough already, he had wrapped the reptile as a face mask.

The man, who boarded the Swinton bus at Salford, sent co-passengers in a state of shock with his unusual choice of "protective covering" from coronavirus.

A woman, on the other hand, said that initially, she thought the mask was "quite funky" until she spotted it slithering over the handrails, as per reports.

The snake reportedly didn't bother the passengers or cause any danger to any person inside the bus and a person silently recorded the incident.

A spokesperson of the Transport for Greater Manchester said that government guidance states that there's no need for a surgical mask and commuters can make their own or wear something suitable.

He further added that although there can be a small degree of interpretation to it, it's unbelievable how a person can take it to a level of using an alive snake as a face mask, reports The Independent.

Another professor at the University of Gloucestershire told Metro.co.uk, "There are, unsurprisingly, no studies of the effectiveness of “snake masks” but I think we can confidently say that this is not an effective way of reducing the spread of coronavirus."

In another news, recently, a 4ft snake was surgically removed from a Russian woman's mouth after the reptile had crawled into her.

The woman, reportedly from Levashi village in Dagestan, was sleeping when the large snake crawled inside her without her realising. When she woke up, she was feeling unwell and was rushed to the hospital.

Once the doctors realised that there was something inside her, she was put under general anaesthesia and a tube had to be inserted down her throat. In a video that has gone viral, the doctors can be seen reaching inside to drag something out.