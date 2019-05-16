Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Businessman Sponsors Studies of Cambodian Boy Who Sells Souvenirs in 10 Languages

Thuch Salik went viral last year after a video of him speaking over a dozen languages only to sell souvenirs to a Malaysian tourist grabbed eyeballs.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Businessman Sponsors Studies of Cambodian Boy Who Sells Souvenirs in 10 Languages
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...
A Cambodian boy who became an internet sensation for his multilingual ability is now heading to China for studies after a businessman decided to sponsor him.

Thuch Salik, who took the internet by storm with his ability to speak 10 languages, and his family have left for Zhejiang, China, where he will be studying at Hailang Foreign Language School.

In a video that went viral on social media last year, Salik was seen speaking over a dozen languages while trying his best to sell souvenirs to a Malaysian tourist in Cambodia.

Cambodian businessman, Khit Chhern, was so impressed with the boy’s talent that he decided the sponsor the 14-year-old and help him realize his dream of studying in China.

Chhern posted on Facebook a farewell message for Salik, which said that he hopes Salik will "struggle" like he did at his age and that he will become a good citizen, according to Channel News Asia.

“You are 14 years old and will be leaving your home to a foreign country. I hope you can work hard to be a successful and kind-hearted person. Good luck, Salik,” he wrote.

At the airport, Salik knelt down before Kit Chhern in gratitude for “giving him a chance to break away from the poverty cycle,” according to a World of Buzz report.

Salik is passionate about Chinese culture and language and he hopes to become a reputable tour guide one day
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram