Businessman Sponsors Studies of Cambodian Boy Who Sells Souvenirs in 10 Languages
Thuch Salik went viral last year after a video of him speaking over a dozen languages only to sell souvenirs to a Malaysian tourist grabbed eyeballs.
Image credit: Twitter
A Cambodian boy who became an internet sensation for his multilingual ability is now heading to China for studies after a businessman decided to sponsor him.
Thuch Salik, who took the internet by storm with his ability to speak 10 languages, and his family have left for Zhejiang, China, where he will be studying at Hailang Foreign Language School.
In a video that went viral on social media last year, Salik was seen speaking over a dozen languages while trying his best to sell souvenirs to a Malaysian tourist in Cambodia.
Cambodian businessman, Khit Chhern, was so impressed with the boy’s talent that he decided the sponsor the 14-year-old and help him realize his dream of studying in China.
Chhern posted on Facebook a farewell message for Salik, which said that he hopes Salik will "struggle" like he did at his age and that he will become a good citizen, according to Channel News Asia.
“You are 14 years old and will be leaving your home to a foreign country. I hope you can work hard to be a successful and kind-hearted person. Good luck, Salik,” he wrote.
At the airport, Salik knelt down before Kit Chhern in gratitude for “giving him a chance to break away from the poverty cycle,” according to a World of Buzz report.
Salik is passionate about Chinese culture and language and he hopes to become a reputable tour guide one day
