Tennessee Brothers Who Stocked up 17,700 Sanitizer Bottles to Sell at Higher Prices Sued

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic has worsen in the world, a number of online portals have reported shortage of hand sanitizers, toilet papers, masks and tissues. People are stocking up piles of these items in bulks so as to avoid any future shortage.

While this has left a number of needy and elder people without the basic necessities, the condition has not improved as of now.

In such a pathetic situation, two brothers from Tennessee, Matt and Noah Colvin invited a lot of flak for stockpiling 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizers. The brothers had a plan to sell these online later on a higher price so as to gain profit.

Matt listed 300 bottles of sanitizers online and sold each bottle between $8 (approx. Rs 535) and $70 (approx. Rs 4687).

However, Amazon pulled their listings soon, warning the customers against buying their products, leaving the brothers with a huge stored pile.





On Saturday, the Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery sent a cease-and-desist letter to the brothers and began an investigation by Saturday. “We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it,” Slatery was quoted in The New York Times.

Meanwhile, the brothers have now donated the bottles of hand sanitizers. He took help from the volunteers of a local church, who helped him load two-thirds of his stock to distribute to people in need.

While the brothers have apologized for their deed, it is still unclear about the charges that they will face.



