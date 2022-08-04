'But Her Emails' Trends on Twitter As Trump Aide Navarro Faces Lawsuit Over Missing Emails

The hashtag ‘But Her Emails’ is trending on Twitter once again as former Trump administration trade advisor Peter Navarro is being sued by the Justice Department for allegedly using a private email account for carrying out official work in the White House. Previously, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s deleted 30 thousand emails sparked significant criticism during her run-up to the US elections back in 2016. Now, ‘But Her Emails’ has become a popular term to shed light on missing emails and is often used in the form of jokes. It is also a pro-Hillary phrase used by her supporter to condemn the administration of Trump. Over the years, the term has become a popular meme in itself, Now, as Trump’s trade advisor is being probed in the case of the private emails, ‘But Her Emails’ is being used by netizens to shed light on the matter. Twitter is divided by the polar-opposite opinions of Republicans and Democrats. While some have stepped up to support Navarro, there can also be seen outrage erupting due to the scandal.

Talking about the issue, one user wrote, “Hey, where are all my ‘But her emails’ folks at? I guess you don’t have the same outrage when your side destroys the evidence.”

Hey, where are all my “But her emails” folks at? I guess you don’t have the same outrage when your side destroys evidence. #FucktheGOP #Butheremails #HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/Clh4okhyls — Jay☮️❤️🚀🍄 (@_JaySP_) August 3, 2022

Another added, “So if you didn’t care about hers why do you care about his emails #butheremails should have taken a hammer to them, lol.”

So if you didn't care about hers why do you care about his emails #butheremails should have took a hammer to em, lol — Glenn John (@mon6k7) August 3, 2022

One more stated, “If only there had been 2 years of headlines about using non-government email for communication while working for the Government. Then for sure, Petey would have known that was wrong. #ButHerEmails”

If only there had been 2 years of headlines about using non-government email for communication while working for the Government. Then for sure Petey would have known that was wrong. #ButHerEmails — Professing Professor Women's Rights = Human Rights (@Professing_Prof) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, a user said that the whole email controversy is funny. “Well..well..funny…looks like the email scandal was on the Trump side. #ButHerEmails DOJ Sues Peter Navarro Over Alleged Private Email Use,” wrote the netizen.

Well well well..funny…looks like the email scandal was on the Trump side. #ButHerEmails

DOJ Sues Peter Navarro Over Alleged Private Email Use https://t.co/dpmXrEvxUO — Grandma Muses™ ☘️🍕 (@GrandmaMuses) August 4, 2022

Check out a few more responses below:

Certainly sounds like it! #butheremails — Barbara Matteau 🇺🇸 (@BMatteau) August 4, 2022

I’d say that’s far worse than a few inconsequential emails 🤷🏻‍♀️ will y’all obsess over this like you did the emails? I bet not #ButHerEmails #HillaryClinton #HillaryWasRightAboutEverything! — GenXbitch💋 (@unemployed_mass) August 3, 2022

Really puts #ButHerEmails in perspective! 🙄 They are going to need a bigger #Jan6thCommittee. If #Hillary or #Obama deleted one text about a pot roast recipe they would have been dragged in front of Congress and forced to listen to Gym Jordan sneer for 19 hours. pic.twitter.com/efB5LT8kZM — Je~⚖Jan6thJustice🌻☮ (@SnarkAmendment) August 2, 2022

The #ButHerEmails crowd has certainly been quiet when it comes to those Secret Service texts. It's almost as if they didn't actually care and are just monstrous human beings who will say and do anything to hurt others they disagree with. — Tim Peacock (@TimAPeacock) August 2, 2022

#ButHerEmails #WipedTexts by #Trump Secret Service, DOJ & Pentagon. Coordinated #COUP on the highest levels. Trump declared Hillary Clinton should be locked away & executed. Let's give him the Justice he continually calls for Hillary & the #CentralParkFive. Lock them all up. — QueenBee🐝 (@SaveAmbrosia) August 3, 2022

Another Republican, Peter Navarro, used a personal email account on a private server to do govt business and then lied about it. #ButHerEmails https://t.co/hUVEZrxV1U — Nicole Minet (@mouvement33) August 3, 2022

Good. I want every one of these shady creeps held accountable.#ButHerEmails Justice Department sues Peter Navarro for Trump White House emails – POLITICO https://t.co/dwYMZTk7s0 — Sharon Tito (@sha210) August 4, 2022

Thank you. Some of us even tried warning about this in 2016. #ButHerEmails #StillWithHer — RickW (@AmCan17) August 3, 2022

As reported by CNN, the private email scandal broke out on Wednesday, when an official suit was leveled against Navarro. The trade advisor is reportedly accused of using a ProtonMail account to send and receive government-related messages. Navarro is reportedly facing two counts of contempt of congress in court.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here