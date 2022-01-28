CHANGE LANGUAGE
Another Dosa Recipe from Delhi is Haunting Netizens, Take a Look
2-MIN READ

Another Dosa Recipe from Delhi is Haunting Netizens, Take a Look

A blow torch plays the important role of drizzling humongous amounts of butter to fry the dosa. (Screengrab from @i_kannan on Twitter)

A blow torch plays the important role of drizzling humongous amounts of butter to fry the dosa. (Screengrab from @i_kannan on Twitter)

Matka Dosa from Ayyer Ji Dose Wale in Delhi is making dosa loyalists have a meltdown on Twitter. Featuring a blow torch to melt butter and a generous splash of tomato juice, the recipe is as bizarre as it can get.

Buzz Staff

Another day and another internet dosa recipe is making people see red. This time the offender is Matka Dosa in which a gravy is prepared on the dosa and then served in a matka. The vendor can be seen adding a wild range of ingredients to the gravy including, of course, a huge brick of butter and prohibitive amounts of cheese. And yes, a blow torch plays the important role of drizzling humongous amounts of butter to fry the dosa. Netizens have emphatically cried to leave the South Indian preparation alone. Some called the preparation a ‘heart attack on a plate." The video uploaded by The Original Food Ranger says that the fusion dish is a creation of Ayyer Ji Dose Wale in Delhi. Here is the video:

“Typical Vadak. Adds Some shit and calls this South Indian Dish! Coronary artery disease on a plate!"

“How to disfigure & murder a dosa."

“No south indian will accept this heart attack-inducing creation as a ‘Dosa’…. Oh wait, I saw where its made… Carry on.."

“Every night before going to sleep he must be thinking, what else can I add to my Dosa."

“I gained weight just by watching this. Save Dosa from vadaks."

“Daily dose of making an Appadam in the name of Dosa."

“Why to make curry on top of dosa ra? You can cook curry separately no??"

“by the time I reached the end of this video, I forgot that all of this is happening on a dosa."

“Making Pannerr butter masala on top of an innocent Helpless Dosa. That’s what happened. AYYER ji Stupid Dosa making."

“How did that dosa not burn?"

Also Read: ‘Masala Dosa Ice Cream Roll’ Gets Cancelled by Internet Foodies

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:January 28, 2022, 12:09 IST