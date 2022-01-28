Another day and another internet dosa recipe is making people see red. This time the offender is Matka Dosa in which a gravy is prepared on the dosa and then served in a matka. The vendor can be seen adding a wild range of ingredients to the gravy including, of course, a huge brick of butter and prohibitive amounts of cheese. And yes, a blow torch plays the important role of drizzling humongous amounts of butter to fry the dosa. Netizens have emphatically cried to leave the South Indian preparation alone. Some called the preparation a ‘heart attack on a plate." The video uploaded by The Original Food Ranger says that the fusion dish is a creation of Ayyer Ji Dose Wale in Delhi. Here is the video:

“Typical Vadak. Adds Some shit and calls this South Indian Dish! Coronary artery disease on a plate!"

Typical Vadak Adds Some shit and calls this South Indian Dish! Coronary artery disease on a plate!@Mystic_Tamil (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VvyIYYBU8e — Thamarai Kannan (@i_kannan) January 26, 2022

“How to disfigure & murder a dosa."

How to disfigure & murder a dosa 😩 pic.twitter.com/Tsjx7XKKLg— Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) January 27, 2022

“No south indian will accept this heart attack-inducing creation as a ‘Dosa’…. Oh wait, I saw where its made… Carry on.."

No south indian will accept this heart attack-inducing creation as a 'Dosa'…. Oh wait, I saw where its made… Carry on.. https://t.co/MZzGKfmIHN— Suchitra Karthikeyan (@Such_InkPen) January 27, 2022

“Every night before going to sleep he must be thinking, what else can I add to my Dosa."

Every night before going to sleep he must be thinking, what else can I add to my Dosa 🤔 https://t.co/qzWMF6dH72— Arpit Sharma 🛵 (@CholeyBhaturre) January 27, 2022

“I gained weight just by watching this. Save Dosa from vadaks."

I gained weight just by watching this 😤 Save Dosa from vadaks 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Fw97SrEQwY— Anton (@Anton_V2_) January 27, 2022

“Daily dose of making an Appadam in the name of Dosa."

Daily dose of making an Appadam in the name of Dosa https://t.co/mp8Dw6LaDY— Teja Sundar (@tejachoujarla) January 27, 2022

“Why to make curry on top of dosa ra? You can cook curry separately no??"

Why to make curry on top of dosa ra? You can cook curry separately no?? https://t.co/JaeuqK7xgN— Endo Emo (@endo_emo) January 27, 2022

“by the time I reached the end of this video, I forgot that all of this is happening on a dosa."

by the time I reached the end of this video, I forgot that all of this is happening on a dosa https://t.co/4mqtG9xquR— Adithya (@adithya_ssh) January 27, 2022

“Making Pannerr butter masala on top of an innocent Helpless Dosa. That’s what happened. AYYER ji Stupid Dosa making."

Making Pannerr butter masala on top of an innocent Helpless Dosa. That's what happened. AYYER ji Stupid Dosa making.— DR.MBBS GUYLASH (@LovelyRatchasan) January 27, 2022

“How did that dosa not burn?"

How did that dosa not burn? https://t.co/XaBjUS5gFz— Soul Wanderer🎆 (@dumbinfidel) January 26, 2022

