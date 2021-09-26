'Butter Chicken Golgappa' Has Arrived and Netizens Have Mixed Feelings

Bizarre food experiments have become the new norm on social media it seems in recent times. First, there was a video of someone cooking an omelet with Fanta, then came the evil ‘Maggi Milkshake’ and now, ‘Butter Chicken Golgappa’ is here to ruin your taste buds. As strange as it gets, someone ditched the regular potato and spiced water filling in a Golgappa and replaced it with Butter chicken, the tomato and cream based chicken dish.

Sh1t no one needs in life pic.twitter.com/TlcjwhCtMT— Devlina (@AarKiBolboBolo) September 25, 2021

Twitter user @AarKiBolboBolo took to the micro-blogging platform to share the image of the evil dish and netizens could not stop from reacting to it.

From where do these guys get such ideas from I wonder— ❣️ (@ronnieswthrt) September 25, 2021

Why do people belve in ruining everything. Songs, movies.. now foood tooo..!— Anchal Gupta (@Anchalguptaaa) September 25, 2021

It’s an insult to both, ‘Gol Gappe’ and ‘Butter Chicken’.— Salman Siddiqui (سلمان) (@SalmanS135) September 25, 2021

Despite the criticisms, some people seemed to like the concept and expressed their interest in tasting it.

I will eat anything that has butter chicken in it. I had butter chicken omelette few months back— Panta Mexa (@pantamexa) September 25, 2021

I’ll try it First though… Unlearning ways of consuming food might be fun.— Sisyphus (@SorryAmber1) September 25, 2021

It will be nice— Lord Losty (@losthopelessly) September 25, 2021

This is just another bizarre dish in a long list of weird experiments that have gone viral on social media. In a viral video last month, a street food vendor prepared a unique chaat with a mango dolly and here is the recipe. First, the street seller dips pieces of bread in coconut water and turmeric syrup. He then adds strawberry syrup and other toppings. He then garnishes it with minced dry fruits. Finally, he garnishes with slices of mango dolly. If that doesn’t get your attention, the vendor next covers the sweet chaat with thick mango syrup before garnishing it with shredded cheese. Some people were disgusted by the video of ice cream combined with cheese, while others were intrigued and wished to try it.

