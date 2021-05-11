Butter Chicken or Cake? US Baker's Bizarre Twist to Indian Cuisine Leaves Desis Stunned

Have you ever looked at a bowl of butter chicken and thought it to be a dessert? You may think that we have gone mad but wait until you see this 'Butter Chicken Cake'. Of course, it is not a real bowl of butter chicken but with just a look, it will be almost impossible to tell. The video which was shared on YouTube by Sideserf Cake Studio features the making of a 'Butter Chicken Cake' with 'Chicken Chunks' made up of cake scraps topped with gravy of special strawberry sauce.

The BTS video of this cake is being loved by people online and has got over 18 lakh views and 88 thousand likes already.

Butter chicken fans from Indian have flooded the comment section with compliments for the sweet twist to their go-to dish. "Oh God That Cake Looks Sooo Realistic Amazing Job,"wrote a user in her reaction to the video, while another user wrote, "Me a vegetarian after seeing this: mumma I m non veg caketarian."

Natalie Sideserf, who manages this Sideserf Cake Studio shares videos of her real-looking cakes. She makes cakes that will truly amaze you by the look. In one of her videos, Natalie made a 'human bust cake' made of up modelling chocolate and the final product was so good that you won’t be able to believe your own eyes.

So,when she made a ‘human bust cake’, how could she leave a ‘dog cake' behind.The real size dog cake was so perfectly carved that you are bound to think it of as a real dog. The details are so perfect that you might be creeped out while eating it. Don’t believe us? Watch it for yourself.

Sigh! We knew there were cakes that looked like legitimate things, however, the videos of these ‘edible’ cakes on this channel have left us confused. We might not get over it for some time and think of everything we see as cakes (or maybe that’s our secret wish).

