BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Butter in Pav Bhaji or Pav Bhaji in Butter? Street Vendor's Generous Plating Leaves Foodies Drooling

Screenshot from video tweeted by @Madan_chikna.

Screenshot from video tweeted by @Madan_chikna.

A Twitter user recently shared a video, in which the vendor can be seen putting copious amounts of butter in every portion of bhaji.

Share this:

Have you ever sat and ate at a roadside street food stall? If yes, you might have definitely asked for some extra butter with pav bhaji or extra chutney with momos. But what if butter is everything and all that you can find in your platter of pav bhaji? Well, it stands true for a pav bhaji stall in Mumbai.

A Twitterati recently shared a video, in which the vendor can be seen putting copious amounts of butter in every portion of bhaji. If you think you can be health-conscious, this stall definitely seems to think the exact opposite.

"P̶a̶v̶ ̶B̶h̶a̶j̶i̶ ̶w̶i̶t̶h̶ ̶e̶x̶t̶r̶a̶ ̶B̶u̶t̶t̶e̶r̶ Extra Butter with Pav Bhaji," he captioned it.

The video, shared on June 28, has gained over one lakh views, with more than four thousand likes. Some of the users did not hesitate in declaring it the worst pav bhaji. Here are the comments:

The video, shared on June 28, has gained over one lakh views, with more than four thousand likes. Some of the users did not hesitate in declaring it the worst pav bhaji. Here are the comments:

Some people also shared memes to have some fun on the video. Here are a few of them:

Two users also talked about the location of the stall and where to get the best pav bhaji in the city. This video is apparently from Sardar Pav Bhaji stall in Tardeo, Mumbai.

And here are some suggestions about the best pav bhaji joints in Mumbai:

Needless to say, the pav bhaji might not be as good as expected, but it has definitely left us starving for now!

Share this:
Next Story
Loading