Butter in Pav Bhaji or Pav Bhaji in Butter? Street Vendor's Generous Plating Leaves Foodies Drooling

Have you ever sat and ate at a roadside street food stall? If yes, you might have definitely asked for some extra butter with pav bhaji or extra chutney with momos. But what if butter is everything and all that you can find in your platter of pav bhaji? Well, it stands true for a pav bhaji stall in Mumbai.

A Twitterati recently shared a video, in which the vendor can be seen putting copious amounts of butter in every portion of bhaji. If you think you can be health-conscious, this stall definitely seems to think the exact opposite.

"P̶a̶v̶ ̶B̶h̶a̶j̶i̶ ̶w̶i̶t̶h̶ ̶e̶x̶t̶r̶a̶ ̶B̶u̶t̶t̶e̶r̶ Extra Butter with Pav Bhaji," he captioned it.

The video, shared on June 28, has gained over one lakh views, with more than four thousand likes. Some of the users did not hesitate in declaring it the worst pav bhaji. Here are the comments:

P̶a̶v̶ ̶B̶h̶a̶j̶i̶ ̶w̶i̶t̶h̶ ̶e̶x̶t̶r̶a̶ ̶B̶u̶t̶t̶e̶r̶

Extra Butter with Pav Bhaji pic.twitter.com/GNgU1JWDpL — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 28, 2020

It is bakwaas. Lekin video dekh ke Chaupaty ki Pav Bhaji yaad aa gayi Uska kya! — Bhakti (@Bhakti_Varak) June 28, 2020

Overrated, better to have it roadside at king circle bear health juice centre — DrShailesh (@Mandavkaar) June 28, 2020

Some people also shared memes to have some fun on the video. Here are a few of them:

Just waiting for the butter to start the 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lpavg5JKnT — Dr.Nēēt Files📘 (@NeetFiles) June 28, 2020

Two users also talked about the location of the stall and where to get the best pav bhaji in the city. This video is apparently from Sardar Pav Bhaji stall in Tardeo, Mumbai.

Taste me dum nahi hai, sirf amul ka kamaal hai😂😂😂

Sardar Pav Bhaji

166-A, Tardeo Road, Junction, Janata Nagar, Tardeo, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400034

022 2353 0208https://t.co/4942cCquHG — Riaan D Shah Nikamma Pehlwan (@RiaanDShah) June 28, 2020

And here are some suggestions about the best pav bhaji joints in Mumbai:

Juhu ke paas Amar Pao Bhaji

Girgaum chowpatty ke samne Sukh Sagar

Vile Parle me Maruti wale ki Black Bhaji

Mulund me Achijja

Cannon wale ki bhi achi hi hai



Baaki har nukkad wale ka alag mazza hai — Riaan D Shah Nikamma Pehlwan (@RiaanDShah) June 28, 2020

Needless to say, the pav bhaji might not be as good as expected, but it has definitely left us starving for now!