Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Busy Googling 'Plots in Kashmir' as Article 35A is Repealed

On Monday, the Union government moved to dilute Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and Article 35A, which allowed permanent residents of J&K exclusive rights over land and jobs. It effectively means that once passed in Parliament and notified, anyone from any other part of India would be able to buy immovable property and settle down in J&K, which is now a Union Territory like Delhi and Puducherry.

Amid much debate and heated conversations on social media, Indians, particularly those in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh found time to search for realty options in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hours after the announcement, Indians had started circulating a fake message on WhatsApp about plots for sale in Kashmir, and inquiring on Twitter on where they could buy these plots.

Google Trends showed that people's interest peaked after Amit Shah's announcement.

Trends also showed that most such searches came from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. People from this region were actively Googling how to acquire land in Kashmir.

It wasn't just Kashmir, though. People were also looking for 'plots in Ladakh' and how to acquire it.

People also had gone down to the basic unit of calculations -- Marla, and Kanal -- both units of measuring acres, to find out just how much they could afford. Some even looked for a villa.

