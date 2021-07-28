Buzz Aldrin Had Go Through Customs After Spending 22 Hours on the Moon

Have you ever heard of astronauts submitting their customs forms when they returned from the moon? Former American astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was part of 1969 Apollo 11 mission, shared a customs form on his Twitter handle saying: “Imagine spending 8 days in space, including nearly 22 hours on the moon and returning home to earth only to have to go through customs.”

Imagine spending 8 days in space, including nearly 22 hours on the Moon and returning home to Earth only to have to go through customs! 😀 #Apollo11 pic.twitter.com/FvtSVwSD1f— Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 28, 2021

The customs copy shared by Buzz Aldrin was obtained by Space.com and was verified by NASA.

“Yes, it’s authentic," NASA spokesperson John Yembrick told Space.com. “It was a little joke at the time."

The copy of the US Customs form filled out by Apollo 11 astronauts show that their cargo contained moon rocks and some moon dust samples. Thereafter, the astronauts were transported through an aircraft carrier U.S.S.Hornet where they were quarantined for three weeks in a small trailer. Some people would ask why? This is to make sure that they hadn’t bought any germs back from the moon. It is said that these astronauts wore biological containment suits when they walked out from USS Hornet.

The tweet saw some interesting reactions:

#Apollo astronauts had to clear customs after they returned from the #Moon. https://t.co/RMeG8kz2Aa— Annie Jacobsen (@AnnieJacobsen) December 12, 2017

ROCKS “@scifri: Via @adamclarkestes: The customs form the Apollo astronauts filled out when they returned to Earth. pic.twitter.com/27kAw0gz8L”— Dr. Nicole Gugliucci is VISITING THE FAM! (@NoisyAstronomer) May 9, 2014

The Apollo astronauts had to clear customs.When they came back. From the Moon. https://t.co/V2h2iZf3Pc — Joe Wright ⚓️ (@realjoewright) July 16, 2019

The customs form was posted on the website of the US Customs and Border Protection website in 2009 to mark Apollo 11 mission’s 40th anniversary.

