Buzz Kill: US Man Wraps 38 Kg Marijuana Disguised as Christmas Gifts, Gets Busted
Tennessee State police caught Somphone Temmeraj with more than 36 kilograms of marijuana disguised as Christmas gifts at Nashville International Airport on Monday.
Image credits: Hindi News18 / Getty.
A man who may have been dreaming of a “green” Christmas found himself inside the gray walls of a Tennessee jail.
According to court documents, state police caught Somphone Temmeraj, 57, with more than 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of marijuana disguised as Christmas gifts at Nashville International Airport on Monday, news outlets reported.
Officers and a K-9 smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from three bags, according to the documents. The officers said they saw Temmeraj pick up the bags and load them onto a cart.
Temmeraj allowed officers to search the bags, which were filled with what appeared to be wrapped Christmas gifts. The items were actually filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing 84 pounds (38 kilograms), authorities said.
Temmeraj had flown to Nashville from Seattle, the documents state. He was booked into jail and bonded out Tuesday morning, according to online records. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
