Mother Sues Sperm Clinic For Son With Dwarfism, After Picking 6-Feet-Tall Donor

The world is full of all different kind of services-offering companies.

While some of these companies are genuine, a lot of these institutions end up duping the customers on pretext of false promises. While most of us might ignore such frauds, a Russian mother took the issue to a court and filed a legal complaint.

As reported by Daily Mail, a Russian mother, who is a writer by profession, has filed a case against an international sperm bank. However, her identity has not been disclosed. The woman decided to embrace motherhood, and contacted a sperm bank. She chose a father for her child from pictures of donors available on the site.

The woman chose a 6ft tall donor, and underwent successful IVF treatment at her private Moscow clinic. However, she has a shock of her life in the later stages of pregnancy to learn that the unborn boy has suspected achondroplasia. The rare incurable disease causes dwarfism. The woman decided to file a case against the sperm bank.

Recently, a court has ordered the blocking of the international sperm bank’s website. The Koptevsky district court stated that the services of Danish sperm bank Cryos in Russia can flout Russian laws.

In its defense, the sperm bank told Moskovsky Komsomolets (MK) newspaper, “All the sperm we supplied was of excellent quality but we are not responsible for the mistakes of the clinics which carry out IVF treatment.”

The woman was told that his son would grow to a maximum adult height of around 4ft. The son is now two years old.

