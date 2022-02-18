BuzzCut: 'Gehraiyaan' Not That Deep? Decoding the Millennial Response to the Movie

BuzzCut is News18’s new series where we break down a recent trend on the Internet and delve deep into Internet-culture to understand why it’s causing a stir on the Internet.

The Shakun Batra-directed triangular romantic drama movie has captured attention of cinebuffs in varying degrees as soon as it dropped on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The reasons were plenty, firstly the fact that the film was headlined by the very-popular Deepika Padukone along with Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and a supporting cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor and Dhairya Karwa. The film also garnered a lot of attention ever since the makers and actors gave a glimpse of what the story entails. The film was being talked about for its ‘bold scenes’ and for using an intimacy director to choreograph the physically intense scenes for the film and it made everyone sit and take note of the movie. All this helped the makers create enough interest in the film, especially as movie goers waited to see how the ‘darker side of modern day relationships’ would pan out. And to have expectations wasn’t wholly wrong. Batra gave us Kapoor & Sons, a beautifully poignant film back in 2016 which made a mark for compassionate and fulfilling characters and a substantive plot of a family drama too.

(Gehraiyaan spoilers ahead)

But in the end, a week after the film has come out on the OTT platform, it has underwhelmed many. Many have watched it, some for Padukone, some in hopes of watching Chaturvedi bring back his Gully Boy-level acting chops and some for the plot. The movie for many seems to have been a letdown. Deepika’s performance has been praised and rightfully so for the actor manages to give a commendable performance as Alisha, haunted by her mother’s suicide and trying to overcome the sadness and emotional baggage of it all. Her and Naseeruddin Shah’s scenes are some of the best ones in the film (the veteran actor plays her father).

With a primarily-young cast and the broached subject being of much discussion among modern couples or individuals, the film was bound to elicit responses in more ways than one. And it does.

Relationships are messy and with the seemingly-indispensable role of modern technology, it is involved in our everyday lives in more ways than we care to admit. The film very rightfully highlights the use and misuse of technology as modern day people navigate relationships using them as cover. But apart from them, a common complaint that millennials or otherwise have put out about ‘Gehraiyaan’ is that the film’s other characters lack layers. Not one-after-the-other complexity level shades but given the director’s known deft hand at managing such characters, he fails short of actually giving Siddhant’s Zain and even Ananya Pandey’s Tia enough reasons to explain their actions. The former especially as he goes from steering yachts to woo Padukone’s Alisha to falling headfirst into financial trouble over his company to a dark turn from where he desperately tries to salvage his fortune which ultimately leads to a sinister ending, many felt his actions fell flat. The character’s one-note take as he goes from one decision to another is not brought out well, many thought.

Thanks to technology, downloaded and watched #Gehraiyaan on the flight last night. Not everyone’s cup of tea, vey SoBo. The reasoning behind @deepikapadukone character and her acting, justified, the rest, except Naseeruddin Shah, nothing worth mentioning. Defi a OTT release— Rohan S Mitra (@rohansmitra) February 17, 2022

But the movie indeed has managed to strike up a conversation on how trauma in the past could result in one’s not-so-advisable personal life choices.

“The uncomfortable thing about #Gehraiyaan the morning after is realising so many horrid love life choices came from past trauma & probably will keep recurring. ‘Get therapy’ isn’t the answer when desi therapists are wokebro, victim-shaming, money-chasers."

The Twitter user added, “Woke up thinking about why #Gehraaiyaan provoked such strong reactions in me. The film pokes at triggers then pivots to shallow sensationalism. That tells us the traumas we carry aren’t hidden, everyone sees them & only wants to milk it for entertainment. Nobody cares about you."

Woke up thinking about why #Gehraaiyaan provoked such strong reactions in me. The film pokes at triggers then pivots to shallow sensationalism. That tells us the traumas we carry aren't hidden, everyone sees them & only wants to milk it for entertainment. Nobody cares about you.— IdeaSmith 📚🌱🎙️ (@ideasmithy) February 17, 2022

But one character that managed to elicit some very strongly positive reactions is understandably Naseeruddin Shah. The thespian embodies character nuances that endear him to everyone in every scene that he is. Twitter’s high praise of him can only be treasured.

My top takeaway from #Gehraiyaan was this scene. I could relate the talks I have with my dad, how he is standing tall like a giant tree among the storms he faces. Love you, baba. ✨@PrimeVideoIN @DharmaMovies @deepikapadukone @ananyapandayy @SiddyChats @shakunbatra pic.twitter.com/Q8kSsG0iuR— Riya Naskar (@riyativeblock) February 17, 2022

While the complexities showcased by the film are debatable, the movie has still managed to garner some love from those who felt it was a decent film that managed to capture the essence of the turmoil modern day relationships go through when it comes to dealing with fidelity, heartache and personal life choices.

#Gehraiyaan discusses various aspects of emotional dilemma and broken heartstrings.Though It's an average movie on infidelity depicting the complexity of generational trauma and anxiety but Deepika beautifully steer this messed up mature relationship drama.— Ayushi jain (@Ayushij3067) February 17, 2022

My review on #Gehraaiyaan.I know the movie is getting a lot of hate, but somehow it struck the right cords with me. Am not saying it was perfect, but neither are real lives. @PrimeVideoIN @deepikapadukone #Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanReview #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/Ryh5yFmS0p — Aakanksha (@TwistedTeller) February 17, 2022

But the mystery or the half-baked end of how everyone reached the conclusion of Zain’s death indeed was hilarious!

Out of all, zain's death could've been avoided or it should've been investigated properly has been the funniest take on the film for me..lmfao it's domestic noir ffs, do people really don't know or just acting like that?💀 #Gehraiyaan— alisha's gatekeeper (@mewhihun) February 17, 2022

#Gehraiyaan should hv been well received had it been narrated by David Attenborough when James Cameron took a dive inside the Mariana Trench's deepest point.— Anubhav Mohanty (@anubhavmhnty) February 16, 2022

As the film clocks just over a week of release, whether it goes down as a ‘domestic noir’ extraordinaire or a one-time watch in common consensus is yet to be seen.

