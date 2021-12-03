BuzzCut: How an Obscure 2018 Song Cover Became Instagram's Most Trending Audio

BuzzCut is News18’s new series where we break down a recent trend on the Internet and delve deep into Internet-culture to understand why it’s causing a stir on the Internet.

If you’ve been scrolling on Instagram reels in the past month, you would have heard a song used as popular audio, with the lyrics going, ‘Takda hi jawan, enha tainu chawan.’ This isn’t new: Instagram reels always has a viral audio doing the rounds. The exception in this case is that the viral audio is over three years old from (what was) a ‘dead’ account. Here’s how an obscure video from 2018 went viral on Instagram.

The first post

First posted on Instagram in March 18, 2018, @kaushikraii, or Kaushik Rai. The song is a cover of singer The PropheC’s song ‘Kina Chir.’ In the video, Rai is seen sitting in a car, singing two-three lines from the song without any music, with occasional beats from the person recording the song. The lyrics Rai sings are, “Gal sang wali sari main mita deni’an/

Photo dil de kone ‘ch jo luka ke si main rakhi/

Ajj akkhan de samne khada deni’an/

Takda hi chahwan ehna tainu chahwan/

Nazran tere ton na hatawan main/

Tera injj sharmauna, akkhan nu jhukauna/

Tainu vekhda hi thaan mar jawan main/"

In 2018, when Rai posted the cover, the song only got noticed by his friends - and it remained that way till 2021.

The virality

In December 2021, the song has over 1.9 million views. The song has made its way over to Instagram’s reel section, and is used as a popular audio track. In end-October to early-November the sound gained popularity slowly, and by mid-November it had gotten viral. Kaushik Rai, who’s last post on Instagram is on October 2019, and has only one other cover, now has his comments spammed with people sharing how much they love his voice. His follower count at the moment is at 40,000. Rai still does not use Instagram, but occasionally reposts stories of people tagging him in the song sharing how they like it.

Part of the popularity was propelled by a Instagram page, ‘staybrownlike’ which shared a screengrab of Kaushik Rai’s videos on reels, sharing ‘this one hits.’ That reel currently has over 8 million views.

Instagram Reels

From Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan to influencers, the song is being used as the backdrop to videos. Posted as an Audio track called ‘Takda Hi Jawan x Kina Chir’ the audio has over 13.4K reels.

On YouTube too, various mixes and lyrical versions of the song appeared, and gained popularity on YouTube shorts. A video called, “Kinna Chir Cover by Kaushik Rai (Extended Version) Guitar & Rap Beats Cover" has over 9.2 million views.

What started as a boy singing a song in his car, has now translated to having a seperate fanbase of its own. A simple search of ‘Takda Hi Jawan’ throws it back to Rai’s videos, almost surpassing the original. ‘Kaushik Rai’ on Google Search too, shows that ‘singer’ is the next keyword. The cover was the first post Rai had posted on his Instagram, captioning it, “just doing what I love " Despite the fame and years since, Rai has not posted an cover or an update on the song, yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.