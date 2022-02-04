BuzzCut: Sexual Assault in Metaverse is 'Real' and the Laws, Morals are Dangerously Hazy

BuzzCut is News18’s new series where we break down a recent trend on the Internet and delve deep into Internet-culture to understand why it’s causing a stir on the Internet.

Even as the metaverse takes its fledgling steps into the mainstream, sexual harassment is already a thing within its virtual corridors, including in Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta. That should come as no surprise; the metaverse is, after all, a simulation of reality and just as one cannot evade crime in the cryptocurrency vaults, societal ills were always going to naturally find their way into the metaverse. Sexual assault in the virtual world, moreover, is not new by far and there have been cases reported even as early as 2016. In real life, the law has evolved so as to protect victims of sexual assault and a fraught battle is continuing to be fought to make it as just as possible, but what happens in the metaverse where one’s escape route might be easier physically but the grounds for redressal squarely place the onus on the victim, even more so than in the real world?

Soon after Meta’s (formerly Facebook) virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds was made available to the public, a 43-year-old British woman, Nina Jane Patel, claimed she was groped in the virtual world by a group of male avatars. She penned down her ordeal in a Medium post: “Within 60 seconds of joining — I was verbally and sexually harassed — 3–4 male avatars, with male voices, essentially, but virtually gang-raped my avatar and took photos…" In an interview with The Verge, Meta’s VP of Horizon, Vivek Sharma, said that though the incident was “absolutely unfortunate", it was “good feedback" because going forward, they want to make their Safe Zone feature “trivially easy and findable". Safe Zone is a tool that allows users to create an impenetrable bubble around them, reports Futurism. It hadn’t been turned on by Patel during the incident. By the looks of it, this is how Meta officials are looking to solve the sexual assault problem.

You could easily imagine this safety bubble, if you will, as your house. The solution becomes problematic in this light: one could certainly retreat into their house when they need space, but they cannot keep doing that so as to avoid being assaulted. Instead, laws and riders are put in place as deterrents so as to prevent sexual assault when one is out in public, outside of their safety net and is not aware of when they could face assault.

Apart from the trauma of the assault itself, there was your regular brand of victim-blaming from various quarters, where Patel was told that she should not have chosen a female avatar for herself. But there was an additional angle to it, specific to the metaverse: Patel writes in her post of a school of opinion that she received: “don’t be stupid, it wasn’t real", “avatars don’t have lower bodies to assault" and “you’ve obviously never played fortnite (sic)."

Even though the metaverse pledges to create verisimilitude, it turns out that it conveniently isn’t “real" when it comes to abuse. The legal aspect of these cases is still evolving. Take, for instance, what constitutes sexual assault in Canada. Kevin Stenner, a litigation associate, detailed in a LinkedIn post: “In Canada, the test for the civil claim of sexual battery is, on a balance of probabilities: i) was the victim intentionally touched in a sexual manner; and ii) was that interference “harmful" or “offensive"." He wrote that while the Horizon Worlds incident clearly meets the second aspect, the first one is where it gets murky. Is groping in the metaverse legally considered “touching" since no physical contact happens?

President of Bosco Legal Services, Joseph Jones, told USA Today that Patel is unlikely to have a strong legal case for sexual harassment. According to him, such a case would hinge on a number of technical details, like whether or not her avatar revealed any personal information that could make her identifiable. While a defamation case would also be unlikely, she could get a civil restraining order if the culprit avatars are not anonymous and can actually be tracked down.

An MIT Technology Review report states that Jordan Belamire, a gamer, penned an open letter on Medium describing being groped in Quivr, which is a zombie-shooting game. Last year, one Sydney Smith had to deal with lewd remarks for an entire month as she was playing the Echo VR video game, reported CNET.

As the metaverse steadily moves from the realm of simulation to simulacrum, we are essentially facing the real-world conundrum once more, where hordes are bent on placing the burden of proof as well as the onus for protecting oneself upon the victims of sexual assault rather than on the perpetrators. While in the physical world, these discussions have forged their difficult path into the mainstream, it is a long way from happening for an emerging space such as the metaverse. Given the Black Mirror-esque reality of the metaverse itself, we might be staring at an emerging crisis within a crisis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.