BuzzCut: The Many Faces of 'Stan' Culture, Fanfiction and 'Shipping' on the Internet

If you follow the entertainment section on Twitter, you are probably no stranger to the fact that K-pop band BTS trends almost every single day. This is more serious than we might think, and ‘stan Twitter’ runs on a whole lot of concerted effort. The ‘fandoms’ are not limited to real-life people like the celebrated boy band members of BTS or the erstwhile One Direction; they extend to works of fiction. Fanfiction works on the wish-fulfilment trope; the doomed couple ends up together, the stoic characters can’t stop talking about their feelings, the queer character deaths become inconceivable. In essence, they are fix-its: a way for the fans to mend the cracks in fictional as well as real-life narratives. Fan culture brings together Sherlock Holmes and John Watson in a drawn-out slow-burn romance, makes Korean songs mainstream in a Eurocentric world and gives the queer characters distinct, dynamic storylines.

Where did fandoms start and who were the OG One True Pair or OTP?

For the longest time, women were deliberately kept out of fan spaces involving science fiction and sports. It was in the ’60s and ’70s that they began to carve their own fan niches, mostly dedicated to sci-fi and genre TV. The earliest known ‘ship’, or unofficial pairing that fans rooted for, was that of Kirk and Spock from Star Trek, starting from 1968. However, the usage of the term ‘ship’ first occurred on the internet around 1995, with fans of ‘The X-Files’ coming together in their loving conviction that Fox Mulder and Dana Scully were into each other and should end up together.

Popular ships now exist in about any given fandom. There is ‘Johnlock’ in the Sherlock fandom, ‘Destiel’ among Supernatural fans, ‘Drarry’ among Harry Potter fans, ‘Jonerys’ in the Game of Thrones fandom, to name just a (very) few.

How is fan culture feminist and pro-LGBTQ+?

Aside from the fact that most fandoms are dominated by women writers, creators and content-producers, they also reclaim everything that has been dissed because women liked them. Women centre the people they like in the way they want: fangirls centre the female gaze fair and square. In celebrity fandoms, for example, ARMY for BTS, Beliebers for Justin Bieber, Swifties for Taylor Swift, Selenators for Selena Gomez, Little Monsters for Lady Gaga or Benedict Cumberbatch fans whose fandom name involves a slur, all have a very keen, intense devotion that misses no detail. There are countless Instagram fan accounts devoted to these celebrities that come up with regular updates, share photos and videos that are sometimes “shot on potatoes” and had not been seen till fans decided to dig them up. It takes effort, persistence and a whole lot of commitment.

In this respect, singer Harry Styles who is known for sporting some very cool genderfluid fashion, had a very refreshing take: in a 2017 Rolling Stones interview, he said, “Who’s to say that young girls who like pop music — short for popular, right? — have worse musical taste than a 30-year-old hipster guy. How can you say young girls don’t get it? They’re our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going.”

Notably, fan ‘ships’ are very often homosexual. When two people have undeniable sexual tension between them but never quite ‘get it on’, fans assert their imagination and take the reins in their own hands. That is how sprawling fandoms thrive on romances that never see the light of day officially. In fact, some of the most popular ships are queer.

Celebrity relationships and real people shipping: where to draw the line?

Like anything, fans closely scrutinising and shipping real people can have serious repercussions on said people. It has been known to purportedly “destroy” many friendships. The ‘Larry Stylinson’ ship—between erstwhile One Direction members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson—is hotly debated because the two have not so far publicly acknowledged having had a romantic relationship.

The word ‘stan’ evolved from ‘stalker’ and ‘fan’, and although the former word is used only in its loosest connotation and has since been divorced from the original meaning, it can get quite disruptive for real people.

What are some popular fanfiction tropes?

Fanfiction undoes damage. So, the ‘kill your gays’ trope is turned on its head, AUs or Alternate Universes are introduced where your favourite people have it out, and the ‘fluff’ genre which is just unbridled domesticity and romance with almost no upheaval. It’s not all hunky-dory, as these tropes can get quite complex. There is the slow-burn that traces stories over years, the intricate ‘angst’ stories, the ‘break the cutie’ trope which sees horrible things happening to attractive characters in a rather sadomasochistic impulse to bring out their emotional core, among others. Wattpad, Tumblr and Archive of Our Own are the most popular fanfic platforms. In fact, Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James started out as fanfiction of the Twilight franchise, and the ‘After’ book and movie series used to be Harry Styles fanfiction. This idea is not new at all; Tumblr often has discussions on how Dante’s Inferno is, in essence, fanfiction too.

Fanfiction is a democratic space, not limited by the power and social structures that govern artwork that gets to go mainstream. In that sense, sometimes the pulse of what people really think can be understood better through fan material than the original itself.

