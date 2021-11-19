BuzzCut: Taylor Swift's Second Coming and Why it's No Longer 'Cringe' to Like Her

BuzzCut is News18’s new series where we break down a recent trend on the Internet and delve deep into Internet-culture to understand why it’s causing a stir on the Internet.

Taylor Swift just released one of the three different versions of “All Too Well"- this particular one is called the “Sad Girl Autumn Version". A decade ago, when Taylor had already cemented her place in the halls of fame, many of us were just going from children to teenagers, grappling with the idea of who we were turning out to be. Then, too, that was the brand of Taylor Swift- the unabashed “sad girl". And then, word got around to us: “as a girl, whatever hurts you is small, simple". In elite school circles of India, we were initially charmed by Taylor Swift’s music, our tiny dejections no longer seeming so unimportant, because a bright-eyed, famous girl was singing loudly about them in the public eye. Snobby fourteen-year-old boy didn’t think you were cool enough? You had “Teardrops on My Guitar". Some quiet feelings for a best friend that you couldn’t quite articulate? You had “You Belong With Me".

One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder Drove up to Long Pond Studios to record All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) with the besties @aaron_dessner @heyjonlow https://t.co/UnbELgJGAi pic.twitter.com/Z1XK2zQkwf— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 18, 2021

Why We Didn’t Care About Taylor Swift

Back then, if I would’ve told my friends I liked Kurt Cobain singing “I’m so happy ’cause today I found my friends, they’re in my head", I’m certain they would’ve found that strange and unnatural. So I was happy when I discovered the middle-aged people who were dismissing Taylor Swift, haughtily declaring that no good music had been made since The Beatles; or that Nirvana truly was the path to textbook enlightenment and not a drug-fueled artist’s raging, rebellious utterance of freedom; or that pop was just the irrelevant twice-removed cousin of “real" music. And then, many followed suit: collectively, we relegated Taylor Swift’s music to the kingdom of “cringe". Because singing about your breakups was the most feminine and hence inferior thing to do and it isn’t like the history of art, irrespective of gender, is one gigantic monument to various kinds of breakups, right? Right?

Taylor Swift’s dating life wasn’t the only thing that the media regularly hounded her about; writing about said dating life drew its fair share of criticism that ranged from condescending to admonishing, too. Taylor explained it best herself in a CBS interview that has since gone viral: “There’s a different vocabulary for men and women in the music industry right? A man does something, it’s strategic. A woman does the same thing, it’s calculated. A man is allowed to react. A woman can only overreact."

| Taylor Swift on facing sexism in the music industry [@voguemagazine]“Be careful, bro, she’ll write a song about you. First of all, that’s not how it works. Second of all, find me a time when they say that about a male artist.” pic.twitter.com/ddl9qbvFvw — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 8, 2019

…And Then, Why We Did

With “All Too Well", Taylor turned these standards on their head, writing extensively about a relationship that lasted all of three months, grieving all too well. Perhaps, that is what brings on the Taylor Swift renaissance, if you will, where we, as a generation, wake up to the fact that there’s no such thing as “too much" grieving, and that emotions cannot be gendered.

Taylor Swift normalizing never moving on from anyone anything any situation any made up scenario any dream any argument any moment yeah I understand her completely actually— savannah (@catluvr2008) November 12, 2021

The Taylor Swift second coming is not just a metaphorical reclamation. The very material reclamation- reacquirement- of her music, to the unversed, took place as a move to own her music that was (in)famously and unscrupulously passed into the hands of one Scooter Braun (who allegedly bullied her for years) from Big Machine Records, and then on to Shamrock Holdings. The US copyright laws allow for her to re-record her songs even though her efforts to acquire the master recordings of her album “Red" have so far been unsuccessful, as per a CNN report. Here is the Scooter Braun saga in her own words:

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

The ten-minute Taylor’s version of “All Too Well" and the accompanying short film that renders her alleged relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in abrasively personal details, seem to be a nod to all those emotions that we thought didn’t, or shouldn’t matter. It’s the ultimate breakup song; not poetic like Hozier, or an intellectually genius like Leonard Cohen’s juxtaposition of love and religion, but more like a wallowing, contemporary acknowledgement of pain. Hers is the story of urban loneliness; millennial and mellow. Her songs are for the people who look for romance on dating apps and perpetually oscillate between clingy and commitment-phobic, or those who use self-deprecation as a defence mechanism. Her songs resonate with these groups of people, pointing out that there is depth and nuanced tragedy within the millennial malaise, as when Taylor sings, “Take me to the Lakes where all the poets went to die. I don’t belong and, my beloved, neither do you."

