BuzzCut: Who is TikTok's 'Couch Guy' Everyone is Convinced Cheated on His Girlfriend?

What or Who is 'Couch Guy'?

BuzzCut is News18’s new series where we break down a recent trend on the Internet and delve deep into Internet-culture to understand why it’s causing a stir on the Internet. It’s 2021 and the Internet, collectively, is convinced a college-aged guy has cheated on his girlfriend. If you have no clue what we’re talking about, you’ve definitely seen a mention of ‘couch guy’ on TikTok or Instagram or Twitter, or you may have seen the trend that was inspired by it: girlfriends meeting their long-distance boyfriends in a surprise visit. But who is ‘couch guy’ and why is he suddenly an Internet sensation? The answer is in just a less than 15-second video.

‘Couch Guy’ originated from a viral video by TikToker Lauren Zarras, where she decides to surprise her boyfriend Robbie, which he was away at university by turning up unannounced. When she walks into the room, he’s seen sitting on the sofa with 3 women next to him, but Lauren ignores this and the two embrace, albeit a little awkwardly. The events in the video became a massive subject of discussion and parody on TikTok in early October 2021 as users gave Robbie the nickname “couch guy" and accused him of cheating on Lauren based on the video.

What really happens in the video?

Zarras on September 21 had posted a video captioned “surprising my boyfriend at college" where a friend films her entering her boyfriend Robbie’s apartment without him knowing. When she enters, Robbie is sitting at the closest end of the living room couch playing a Nintendo Switch. Three girls are sitting beside him on the couch, and a male friend is in the room as well on a barstool. Robbie, or “Couch Guy," sees Zarras, smiles, and puts down his Switch controller. He then stands up with a cellphone in his hand and hugs her. The video gained over 51 million views in two weeks. According to Know Your Meme, over the following days, viewers began commenting on the video accusing Couch Guy of cheating on Zarras, mainly because of how many girls were in the room next to him and because of his lack of visible excitement.

A popular YouTube channel, Observe, in early October posted a video called, ‘TikTok’s “Couch Guy" Body Language Analysis | What Can REALLY Be Seen Here?’ which further took the discussion of the ‘sus vibe’ being felt in video being actually spoken and dissected. The person dissecting the video was a Body Language Analyst, further adding fuel to the fire.

The hashtag “#couchguy" became notably popular in early October as users began posting videos critiquing and examining Couch Guy.

me tryna explain the couch guy tiktok scandal to ppl who aren’t chronically online pic.twitter.com/0xspkSYV2u— kate (@KateOShea98) October 3, 2021

The start of the memes

While it was mostly debate and discussion about whether he cheated on Lauren with one of the girls seated on the couch, the ‘sus’ factor was widely agreed upon - something seemed to be ‘off’ about the video which hundreds of thousands of people had managed to ‘pick up’ on. To further cement their point in, it started a meme trend, where girls ironically tried to recreate situations where they went to ‘surprise visit’ their partner and what happens very obviously proves they were cheating. This parody meme trend featured people sneaking away from rooms, and sometimes, (and our fav) getting married to someone else.

Someone even made a musical of it.

Did the couch guy really cheat? Here’s their versions

According to Know Your Meme, Couch Guy responded to the controversy via his TikTok page @souljawatchambassador on October 2. The video displays on-screen text reading: “Couch Guy here. You’re welcome for getting you off Berries & Cream TikTok, but remember: Not everything is true crime. Don’t be a parasocial creep. Go get some fresh air. Take care," gaining over 3.1 million views in two days (shown below, left). Many viewers accused him of gaslighting them in the comments. A day later he posted a video accusing commenters of gaslighting him by thinking they know his relationship better than him, gaining over 1.2 million views in a day.

His girlfriend, Lauren, who surprised him in the video, did an interview with YouTuber Alyssa Amoroso, which was released on October 5 and titled ‘Couch Guy’s Girlfriend Sets The Record Straight,’ where she said that she had started releasing hate mail, and she was trying to remain positive but was constantly receiving messages that said ‘kill yourself’ and ‘you’re blind.’ Lauren’s account of the hate and negativity she’s recieving is true. Vox Media reported that Lauren’s previous TikToks shows commenters flocking to every single one, positing at what precise moment they think he “lost interest” in her and giving warnings like, “it’s like watching a soap opera and knowing who the bad guy is.”

In the interview, she said that they’ve been together for a little over a year, and have been long distance for almost their entire freshman year of college. She said that they went to high school together and were really good friends back then too.

Amoroso in the interview brings up an interesting point: His friends were pretty involved in the surprise - one walked in with her, one recorded the video for her, so how involved were they? She mentioned that everyone in video, including the girls on the couch knew about her visiting, and mentioned that the guy in the striped shirt in the video had to actually get Robbie out of his room and on the couch so they could record the surprise.

What remained a common statement from both Lauren and Robbie is that they have denied cheating as well as dismissing the ‘sus’ vibes.

Why did ‘couch guy’ hit so close to home?

Internet virality isn’t something new, but why did in a video about a girlfriend surprising her boyfriend, not the surprise itself but the ‘vibe’ of the guy seem to resonate with so many people? The reason, as Grazia UK wrote a piece on, summed it up in the HL: “Haven’t We All Dated A ‘Couch Guy’?" While it isn’t literal, we’ve not all had long-distance boyfriends we plan surprise visits for, what people related to was seeing ‘unseen’ red flags by the girl itself in the video. Maybe not cheating, maybe not romantically. The ‘sus vibes’ are actually perhaps small indicators that other people pick up on, and you only realize they were red flags much later. Whether it be in the way your partner interacts with someone else, how they react to certain circumstances, or how they deal with conflict. One of the comments on the original TikTok mentioned, “it’s just so obvious to others, but never yourself," perfectly perhaps summing up why the video really resonated with everyone for a different reason than the actual couple in it.

