BuzzFix | 'Back to Gilded Age': Met Gala's Ironic Celebration During Roe V. Wade Debate

A woman’s right to bodily autonomy is something which holds primary importance. The turn of events this week has left the entire world in shock. Ironically, when women’s abortion rights came under attack, people all across the globe were reacting to the glamorous looks of celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala. This happened as the news of Supreme Court on the verge of overturning America’s right to abortion broke. A leaked document revealed that the famous 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade which legalised abortion could be overturned. This came out at the same time when the 2022 Met Gala event was happening in New York City at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The leaked draft opinion was obtained by Politico and it stated that five of the Supreme Court’s nine justices agree with Mississippi and favour overturning the landmark decision. If this happens, abortion may be made illegal in at least 13 states, or a maximum of 26 states.

Historical backdrop

Jane Roe was a Texas mother. She sought an abortion after becoming pregnant with her third child. It happened at a time when Texas state law prohibited the procedure unless the woman’s life was in danger. She filed a lawsuit against the government. Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Henry Wade fought Roe for the state. This is how the case got its name: “Roe v Wade." The court ruled with a 7-2 majority that the Texas law was unconstitutional. However, by the time the ruling came out, Roe had already given birth to her third child.

The news which broke suddenly made the spectacle at Met Gala look strangely dystopic.

Gilded glamour?

In the span of a few hours, Roe V. Wade and the Met Gala became trending topics on social media. The dress code for the 2022 Met Gala was “Gilded Glamour And White Tie." The theme had already drawn a lot of backlash and criticism for its negligence towards America’s increasing wealth gap and worsening inflation due to the ongoing pandemic. Even after the widening gap between the rich and poor, the event chose to celebrate the luxurious US fashion, completely ignoring many other prevailing problems in the US.

SCOTUS sending us back to the gilded age making them one of the only people on theme tonight— Alise Morales (@AliseNavidad) May 3, 2022

Dystopia

Many people highlighted that the parallel between the Met Gala and Roe V. Wade seemed dystopian. There were also comparisons made between the draft opinion and The Handmaid’s Tale by Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin who is responsible for invoking Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel. Many also believed that the event came as a distraction from a very significant issue which needs immediate attention.

Former Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton attended the 2022 Met Gala. She took to her Twitter and wrote, “Not surprising. But still outrageous. This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace."

Not surprising. But still outrageous. This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace. https://t.co/TNo1IX3Tl4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2022

Entrepreneur Rahul Puri also drew such comparisons. He wrote, “Love the way the [Met Gala] was 1800s themed and the [Supreme Court] overturning [Roe v Wade] just took America back to the 1800s."

Here are a few reactions by netizens:

The Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade while the whole country is distracted by an inconsequential event celebrating extreme wealth is, unfortunately, the most symbolic representation of America rn— Julia Hava (@binchcity) May 3, 2022

Not to be snarky but I don’t really care about @KimKardashian or the #MetGala or @KimCattrall I’m too concerned about #RoeVWade #UkraineWar and the future of humanity to give a shit about gossip and drama.— Dr. Deb Lindh, EdD (she/her) (@DebraLindh) May 6, 2022

they have been successfully distracted. over here in the US people are outraged about the dress Kim K wore to the met gala. But we are facing the destruction of Roe V Wade. I know we can hold 2 different thoughts at the same time but the former doesn’t seem remotely important.— Sabine Marlowe (@SabineMarlowe) May 6, 2022

It gives me physical pain that my "What's Happening" on Twitter trends has not one reference to #RoeVWade but instead is stuffed with #MetGala references and Amber Heard. WTF, Twitter? Celebrity culture is garbage and it chokes out so many more important conversations.— Cary Walski (@cwalski) May 5, 2022

However, not everyone stayed quiet. To decry the leaked news, furious women gathered at the steps of the US supreme court. While anti-abortion demonstrators prayed, pro-choice protesters chanted in support of reproductive rights.

Amid all the chaos, what comes as a major shock is that in today’s time, women still have to fight for a crucial component of health care which is very important for their equal participation in society.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.