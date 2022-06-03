BuzzFix: It's Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case vs the Imperfect Victims of Abuse

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation verdict may have polarised the general public as to the victimhood of either of the parties, but there has been a very clear group of people who have suffered defeat and they are the imperfect victims of abuse. In 2019, Netflix came out with a series called “Unbelievable” where a rape survivor- a teenager- is deemed “unbelievable” given the lack of specificity in her statement on what happened to her and consequent retraction of said statement after she was bullied by the officers in charge. Marie Adler’s story was based on a real-life incident that was discussed in an article by ProPublica/Marshall Project. The article had won the Pulitzer Prize.

While the question remains as to who was the imperfect victim between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, both with their unique set of idiosyncrasies, it has to be remembered that what the jury deliberated was whether or not either of the parties suffered defamation at the hands of the other and not if one of the parties had abused the other.

The Perfect Victim

Survivors of abuse have always shouldered the added burden of perfect victimhood in addition to the trauma. A survivor must not be an addict, must not “smirk” (a criticism levelled against Heard), must not perform at concerts or eat candy (criticism levelled against Depp), must have enough tears to back up their testimony (a “lack” of which was pointed out in Heard’s case). Otherwise, they stand to be ridiculed and turned into memes. Inevitably, it was Heard who took the fall even though Depp might well have been considered an imperfect victim himself, too. In the figure of Heard, the social media “jury” ironically found their perfect victim. Speaking up against an iconic and thoroughly “likeable” star and now having the jury side more strongly with said star, Heard became the perfect vehicle with which to bulldoze all the progress made by the Me Too movement.

One might think that Depp and Heard have both been turned into instruments with which to destroy the Me Too movement, one of the strongest mechanisms standing in favour of women facing social media trials. Me Too is a movement from which abusers in positions of power stood to suffer significant loss and no matter who won the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, they were always the ones who stood to reap the most benefits.

To Speak or Not to Speak

‘Know Your IX’, a project run by students and survivors organising to end gender violence in school, claimed that 23% of student survivors are threatened with a defamation suit by their abuser. “The smear campaign against Amber Heard isn’t a silencing and discrediting tactic only celebrities face. Student survivors who report and speak have shared that their abusers and others have attempted to keep them quiet through public attacks,” the group tweeted in light of the verdict.

Defamation cases are being used to silence survivors from school age and beyond. 23% of student survivors are threatened with a defamation suit by their abuser. The decision in the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case will silence survivors, and that was always the goal. pic.twitter.com/edmgsFAyP1 — Know Your IX (@knowyourIX) June 1, 2022

as an abuse victim. the way you talk about imperfect victims is horrifying. i have ZERO proof of what happened to me, nobody except one person even remembers. and i’ve had people question my story when i don’t NAME my abuser. therapists. friends. — robin (@himbokirk) June 1, 2022

By the laws of entertainment, we needed a ‘hero’ & a ‘villain’. Because Heard’s an imperfect victim, she is a perfect villain. Because Depp has always played the hero, he knows how to act as one too well. But there are no heroes in abuse trials, just survivors. And abusers. 7/n — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) May 30, 2022

Imperfect victim status absolves harms. Depp v Heard has been chilling. The social media fallout gross. This is despite the fact 12 out of 14 abuse claims by Heard, an imperfect victim, have been found by a British judge to be “substantially true”. https://t.co/Vz9hK0ijKd — Dr Liz Allen (@DrDemography) May 28, 2022

The Virginia civil jury ruled in favor of Depp on all three of his counts, finding that Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she’d done so with “actual malice” — a higher threshold for cases involving public figures. Jurors concluded Depp should receive more than $10 million. Depp’s victory was not absolute. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits. They rejected two of Heard’s three counts, but found she was defamed by a Depp lawyer who accused her of roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million.

