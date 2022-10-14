BuzzFix: Is Kanye West Really Anti-Semitic or is it the Bipolar Disorder Talking?

Anti-semitism. Anti-blackness. Fat-shaming. Ye of 2022 is almost unrecognisable from Kanye West of 2006. Or at least that’s what fans of the rapper think after his most recent episode in public view. Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been the poster child of controversies, right from his music to his outspokenness and strained relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. At Paris Fashion Week, Ye debuted t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase ‘White Lives Matter,’ which originated with white supremacist groups in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

When Vogue’s global fashion editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, criticised Ye’s show, West mocked her. American rapper Sean Combs also known as Diddy/Puff Daddy, also expressed his disapproval of Ye’s new collection. The screenshots of their conversation in which Diddy says, “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man…because this is hurting our people. Stop,” were shared by Ye on social media. He accused Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people, following which he was locked out of Instagram. Ye’s following tweet, the first in almost two years, got him banned on Twitter too as it was seen as a direct threat to Jews, referencing DEFCON 3, the defense readiness alert of U.S. armed forces. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.

From Gigi Hadid to John Legend and Justin Bieber, his recent statements have been condemned by people from all quarters including an invitation from the Holocaust Museum L.A. to help him understand the impact of hate speech. Even more provocative anti-Semitic and other strange statements of Ye on air with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, which were edited out, were published by Vice which included claims of “Planned Parenthood being created to control Jew population” and that “Black people were the 12 lost tribes of Judah,” a theory linked to an extremist sect that considers Blacks as real Jews. He also mentioned that fake children were planted in his house to “sexualize his kids” and insulted singer Lizzo for her weight.

What exactly does Bipolar disorder feel like?

After a week of confounding controversies from Ye, concerns have been raised over his bizarre behaviour, extremist politics, dangerous delusions, and mental health.

Ye has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder — a lifelong condition — after a 2016 health scare. In 2020, Kim Kardashian also took to social media to share the struggles of his mental health condition after Ye announced he was running for president.

Psychologist Ruchita Chandrashekar explains that bipolar disorder can have manic and depressive episodes. This can lead to atypical behaviours. “For example, when people have delusions of grandiosity in a manic episode, they may think they can jump off the 10th floor and land on their feet. Rational thinking and reasoning is surely impacted,” Ruchita told News18.

Ye’s condition was extensively covered in the Netflix documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ directed by friend and collaborator Coodie. It traces his journey from being an ambitious producer to tasting huge success and finally unravelling his bipolar disorder after his mother Donda passes away. At one high point of a manic episode, Coodie was forced to turn off the camera, which later became one of the most discussed moments in the series.

Bigotry a byproduct of Bipolar Disorder?

Though it is not clear to what extent Bipolar disorder can be attributed to Ye’s recent outbursts, the condition has often been glamourised by some fans after he called it his “superpower” and produced a rap, “I hate being bipolar. It’s awesome!” Antisemitism and racism are not characteristic symptoms of bipolar disorder. Hence, some argue that mixing Ye’s racial bigotry with bipolar disorder stigmatises others who have been diagnosed with the same condition but do not display similar behaviour. They insist that there is a distinct difference between one’s mental state and ideologies.

Assuming that people with a mental illness are racist and vice versa furthers the stigma around mental health. Experts say that in some cases, the unexplainable behaviour from a manic episode may not be a direct reflection of one’s values. On the other hand, it could also expose one’s underlying beliefs from various external factors of society, culture, and formative years.

However, some argue that incoherent thoughts can lead to chaos and paranoia, which may explain Ye’s outbursts. In the past, the rapper has opened up about his experience of manic episodes, “I ramp up, I go high.” Ye’s public expressions of “inflated ego” where he refers to himself as GOAT and reckless acts seem in sync with the signs of a manic episode. But that still does not excuse the racist rants and antisemitism. It begs the question, in an alternate universe where Ye exists with no bipolar disorder, would he be non-antisemitic or a more despicable bigot? Guess we’ll never know.

Author and columnist Hadley Freeman talks about the fetishization of psychological disorders as “good mental illness” and “bad mental illness.” WHile the former involved Sylvia Plath and Virgina Woolf literature, the latter took on ugly forms that people tend to avoid, despite the fact that mental health destroyed lives in both cases. She adds that since Ye’s egocentric behaviour does not cut the mental health picture that some fetishize over, people are unwilling to accept his illness.

Can Ye be held accountable for his erratic actions?

In 2021 alone, the US reported 2,717 incidents of anti-Semitic behaviour, which is a 34% rise from previous year, according to data from The Anti-Defamation League. Irrespective of the connection between Ye’s bigotry and mental health, his hateful statements are hugely impactful especially on impressionable fans and need to be reined in.

Ruchita agrees that Ye can’t be absolved from responsibility, even if some of his actions arise from an episode, as it is unfair to only blame the bipolar diagnosis for his persistent misogyny.

“Guilt allows for accountability which encourages people to stay on track with their medication and treatment, so cutting him absolute slack won’t necessarily help him or the larger discourse around mental health. It’s harmful to others who have a similar diagnosis, given the degree of stigma attached to it. It makes them seem like agents of chaos,” she added.

