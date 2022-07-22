BuzzFix: Melting Roads, Mercury Woes, European Heatwave is Alarm Humans Shouldn't Snooze

Disregarding the climate crisis has led to unbearable temperatures and as a consequence, Europe is now burning in what is being deemed as the worst heatwave in years. According to several reports, officials in Spain and Portugal have said that the terrible heat has already claimed over 600 victims, and in Britain, the authorities have warned of hundreds of deaths. As per the World Health Organization, over 166,000 people died due to extreme temperatures between 1998 and 2017.

Heatwaves are considered to be lethal killers as they can cause severe kidney damage and heart strokes. The worst affected, so far, is England as it recorded its hottest day ever with the temperature rising over 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the country. Thermometers hit 40.3C at Coningsby in Lincolnshire. Also, a total of 33 other locations went past the UK’s previous highest temperature of 38.7C, which was set in 2019.

Consequences: Roads melting, Train tracks catching fire

As a consequence, major fire incidents were recorded. In East London, homes were left gutted after a massive fire took over. Hundreds of firefighters struggled to tackle fires all across London, including in Wennington. This is where a grass fire spread to properties.

Also, an unusual spike in the mercury led to instances of road melting at various locations. According to a report in Mirror, a road in Stockport, Greater Manchester turned into a sticky goo. This is after the heat liquefied the asphalt. “It was that soft your feet got stuck in it if you walked across. The tarmac was all stuck in the treads of my tyres,” a local resident said.

Several trains were also postponed after tracks caught fire. An image shared by Network Rails showed how the tracks had turned black after catching fire. It also showed how the train signal had melted due to the scorching heat.

The East Coast Mainline has re-opened following a fire that spread to the track in Sandy, Bedfordshire – due to the extreme heat. ️ ⚠️ Disruption is still to be expected throughout the day, so check before you travel – @nationalrailenq. ➡️ https://t.co/4wBwJJ7g6T pic.twitter.com/qQ1fj0f0NG — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

Check before you travel by rail today! Journeys will take much longer than usual while we continue repairs caused by the #heatwave. Buckled rail, fires and sagging overhead line equipment are just some of the problems impacting the railway.@nationalrailenq #heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/ZjRacHqPtU — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

On any given day we have about 30,000km of rail but the network was 9km longer yesterday! Why❓ Because the record-breaking heat was able to expand each kilometre of rail by 30cm! Thread: https://t.co/ktgEMy0Zpa#statoftheday #heatwave pic.twitter.com/xcoBCAGnEp — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

Experts talk

As the situation seems to be getting out of control, a top UK scientist warned that the country could see brutal heat waves every few years if the issue of climate change is not addressed. Met Office Chief Scientist Stephen Belcher, in a video uploaded to the Met Office’s Twitter, said that he wasn’t expecting to see this in his career. He further added that this comes as a real reminder that the climate has changed, and it will continue to change in the near future. “If we continue under a high-emission scenario, we could continue to see temperatures like this every three years,” the scientist added.

Met Office Chief of Science and Technology, Professor Stephen Belcher, reflects on the UK breaching 40°C for the first time pic.twitter.com/d57FGJx8To — Met Office (@metoffice) July 19, 2022

How are people coping?

Various preventive measures are being taken by Brits to get through the extreme climate. Authorities have warned against using public transport, dozens of schools have been shut, and hospitals have also canceled nonessential procedures. People took over social media and shared instances where local residents can be seen struggling.

Desis react

While people in England are going through hardships, Indians have made it a point to take complete advantage of the situation. India has been a target of brutal summers for a long time now. Not only have Indians become used to it but they have also adjusted with the extreme weather conditions. In some parts of India, the temperature goes beyond 50 degrees celsius and for them the British summer is equivalent to spring. Here is how desis reacted to the ongoing UK heatwave.

I cannot understand this UK heat-wave moaning. White Master managed to colonise India without air-conditioning, so he really should be able to survive 40° just fine https://t.co/W8ZtniCmgi — Praveen Swami (@praveenswami) July 20, 2022

Watching people in UK crying about the heat wave based at 39 degrees is lowkey funny like we get 46 degrees here in India thank you so much now let's all take global warming seriously — Nat (@NotUrRegularNat) July 19, 2022

India has been experiencing this heat wave of 40°c and above for more than a decade.. UK are new entrants to his phenomena of global warming. Summer heat survival plan should be available to citizen as they cope with Global Warming, the new normal. — chris (@chris_sequeira) July 19, 2022

I guess India could teach UK how to cope with a summer heat wave. — Jib (@jhender) July 19, 2022

british people struggling in this heat wave… stay strong… your ancestors colonized entire countries in this heat — Panic! At The Discourse (on Colonialism) (@kinjaldave7) July 17, 2022

Taunts aside, heatwaves are becoming extreme with each passing day because of human-induced and seemingly catastrophic climate change. Right steps, if not taken in the near future, could mean humanity may have to deal with an unprecedented situation.

