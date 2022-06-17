BuzzFix: Queer Representation in Movies is More Visible Now But is it Enough?

Ever since it came into existence, the diverseness of humankind has been evolving. It has been created, destroyed and recreated. But one thing that remained constant about human nature is the tendency to love. It had no boundaries, then and now. While love was always celebrated, there were also instances where it had to remain hidden because it wasn’t accepted by societal norms. The latter has forever been the case for the LGBTQIA+ community. The term LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual. The month of June is dedicated to this community and celebrated as Pride Month. It commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising led by trans people of colour against police brutality in New York City. The first Pride march took place in 1970 and has continued since then. The annual celebrations have become more elaborate of late.

Queer Representation in Movies

While acceptance for the community is on the rise across the globe, there is still a lot more that needs to be done. There are two ways to see this, the first one being that the entertainment industry has come a long way when it comes to the on-screen representation of the community. And then there is another way: there is a need to accept that this is not enough. There needs to be a place where the scope of representation becomes more expansive. For instance, if we consider the entertainment industry, “LGBTQIA+” in itself is a genre of film or TV.

Labelling LGBTQIA+ as a particular genre can be very limiting when it comes to the entire gamut of the community’s experience. Queer actors should not be confined to projects about any specific community. Yes, there is a need to have stories about their journey, but the community should be able to expand their horizons and be able to score projects which extend beyond it.

According to The Williams Institute’s Global Acceptance Index, the acceptance of the community has massively grown globally since 1981. It states that a total of 56 countries out of 175 have seen an increase in acceptance. Countries like Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and Canada hold the top 5 positions. The United States ranks at number 23. The World Economic Forum states that a 2021 Gallup poll revealed that 7.1 per cent of the US identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. This is double the percentage in 2012. This is the year when Gallup started measuring the community. Something which holds even more relevance is that one in every five Gen Z members now identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. The numbers have doubled in just 5 years.

The Way Forward

Not just the entertainment sector, but big corporations also understand the impact that the community holds in advancing equality and acceptance. The World Economic Forum states that over 90 per cent of agencies and advertisers have agreed to the fact that companies can make consumers more familiar with diverse groups of people. Also, this helps in breaking down societal norms and social barriers.

Even after an increase in numbers, some people refuse to accept the community. Jokes on the concept of Pride month and the representation that is being given to the community members are abundant.

We will know that we have reached a good place when there will be LGBTQIA+ characters in family-oriented and animated films, when transgender men and women will be given equal opportunities in every sector, when all these limitations will be broken and opportunities will be endless.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.