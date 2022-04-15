BuzzFix: The Big Fat Obsession With Bollywood Weddings

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married now. And be it due to our own choice or otherwise, we know every little detail of the wedding — an “intimate affair" that the couple wanted to be restricted to only close friends and family members. Yes, big fat Indian weddings are a thing that we rave about, and when you add a dash of Bollywood celebrities, our social media feeds suddenly become paparazzi galleries with us having no control over the algorithm. But as we brace ourselves for a spam of the pap images and videos in the coming days, we are bound to at least think about why we are so obsessed with celeb weddings.

One of the main tools behind this ‘revolution’ can be attributed to social media. While celebrities earlier relied on only interviews or TV shows, the availability of social media sites on the tips of (almost) everyone’s fingers has brought them closer to their fans. From sharing pictures of yogas routines to announcing a bigger milestone — actors tend to go all out on social media in real-time. And if that has done anything, it has shown a new way for the paparazzi to be faster, even more than the celebs themselves. From celeb weddings to speculative relationships (read Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad), the target is to get exclusive snaps first.

This leads us to the question — why celebrities? While there can be multiple reasons, looking up to the lives of these popular people, who are usually rich, can be one of the main reasons why we are so obsessed. Most of us dream to have the lifestyle that these celebrities lead or at least show off on their social media profiles and having a grand/destination wedding is of course a part of this.

Another reason can be that we are used to seeing celebrity breakups and divorces after years of the “perfect marriage". Therefore, watching our favourite couples get married after years of dating is a perfect conclusion to the fairytale.

At the end of the day, the paparazzi make these over-the-top attempts to get the snaps because we want to see them. So, as Ranbir and Alia begin their new journey and our feeds get covered with the photos and clips, we need to ask ourselves if we really need to stay obsessed with them.

