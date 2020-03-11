Bye, Coronavirus: Mumbaikers Burnt an Effigy of 'Coronasur' on Holi to Slay the Disease

The residents of Worli, Mumbai have "found" the antidote to the infectious novel coronavirus.

On Holika Dahan, an effigy of a demon called ‘coronasur’ was erected and burnt down with a giant cut out of an injection.

In the now-viral video, a blue demon with huge horns complete with monstrous teeth can be seen erected. People in the crowd then carry forward a lighted syringe and burn the viral demon down. This took place before the festival of Holi when Holika Dahan is celebrated.

#WATCH Mumbai: An effigy based on the theme of #CoronaVirus that was put up in Worli was burned as a part of Holika Dahan, a ritual that takes on the eve of #Holi festival. (09.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/1qUKvl1erd — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

On this day, believers create effigies or collect hay and stick to build a bonfire. Then the mount is burnt down to mark the victory of good over the evil.

This is in observance with the Hindu legend of Holika being burnt to death by Lord Vishnu.

Mumbai: An effigy based on the theme of #CoronaVirus has been put up in Worli, ahead of 'Holika Dahan' today. #Holi pic.twitter.com/yX01NWqzZi — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Often people throw in old clothes, or worn-out materials in the fire as a means of purifying households.

After being shared the video has been watched 45,000 times.

A user said that it was “creative”, while another said, “just Indian things”.

While the new coronavirus disease COVID-19 has killed over 4,000 people worldwide, 50 confirmed cases have been reported in India. This near-pandemic has created panic among the people, with stocks of facemasks, sanitizers, and tissue rolls vanishing off shelves overnight.

Earlier, experts had awarned people against engaging in Holi gatherings as a way of warding off infection.