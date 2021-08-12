The coronavirus pandemic has certainly left its mark on various aspects of our lives, from how we travel to how we work, and it seems that the world of fashion is no exception. Here we have Dutch designer Anouk Wipprecht who has already come up with the perfect costume for such an event. In her latest creation, the Spider Dress, revealed in July 2021, Wipprecht used the help of technology to detect and alert when a person enters the personal space of the wearer.

Speaking to NPR about her latest creation, Wipprecht said that the dress measures the intimate space, the personal space, the social space and the public space of the wearer. The dress enforces social distancing around the wearer with the help of bone-like tentacles with sensors surrounding the body.

https://www.npr.org/2021/08/05/1025090658/inspire-social-distancing-proximity-dress-merges-computers-couture?fbclid=IwAR3wyYd75dok2R8QPk0cl1ukwach3ZNa57Fkit_McF2wGfNuDbTLi5CkICk&utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

Last year, Wipprecht had revealed her Proximity Dress, which again was a fine example of merging technology with couture. The dress used 3D printing to create a fully integrated bodice that gives off a terrestrial vibe, rather than just electronics mounted on the shoulders. Wipprecht had mentioned in a YouTube video that the Proximity dress is an extension of her research into proxemics and the body.

The flaps on the lower part of the dress can be seen spreading open as the sensors detect activity approaching the wearer. The dresses come with proximity and thermal sensors and indicate strangers within the three different sections of distances i.e. intimate, personal, social and public space around the wearer. On detecting any activity, the Proximity dress would spread wide with the help of a robotic 3D printed mechanism built into the dress and a resin 3D printed transparent collar with the sensors.

