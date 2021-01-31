BYJU'S Young Genius: App Whiz Anubrata Sarker and Musician Steven Samuel Devassy Share Their Inspirations

The third episode of BYJU'S Young Genius featured child prodigies Anubrata Sarkar and Steven Samuel Devassy.

Anubrata, who is just 10 years old, is called the "App Whiz" or Wonder Kid of West Bengal. Meanwhile, Steven is dubbed as the fastest drummer in the world at 14.

The first part of the episode featured Steven Samuel Devassey, a teenage drummer and musician who one-day wishes to win a Grammy for his compositions. Member of a boy-band since he was a toddler, Steven is the fastest drummer in the world.

"I started playing drums when I was 3 years old and my first live performance was at the age of 5 which I played with one of the legends, Sivamani uncle. He is the one who motivated me a lot. He took me everywhere".

"Even now when I call him, he tells me to continue practicing. Practice makes one perfect,"

Steven tells CNN News18 that he practices for four hours every day. But he says that he doesn't mind it. "I love the rhythm and I love drumming. Music never ends," he said.

Apart from music, Steven is a fan of cricket and spoke of his love for Indian skipper and former captain MS Dhoni.

The episode also featured an appearance from Bollywood music director Vishal Dadlani who was Steven's mentor and a performance by the young genius himself.

The second part of Episode 3 of Byhu Youn Genius featured 'Super Coder' Anubrata Sarker who already has nine apps on Google Play Store with the 10th on its way to release. Apps that he has created include QRT Code Scanner and Brick-o-met, chat app ”Meet”, Weather in Celsius and Police Alert.

Belonging to the city of Alipurduar in West Bengal, young Anubrata already runs a YouTube channel in which he gives tutorials coding to enthusiasts.

"I watched YouTube videos and learned that to make apps I need to learn coding. So I learned to code," Anubrata said. His latest app is called Police Alerts which allows users to contact police in case of emergency. When users use the app to reach out to police, their location will be shared with emergency helplines at just the click of a button.

Speaking to CNN News18 about whether the advance in technology was for the benefit of humankind or not, Anubrata said, "Science is a good servant but a bad master".

Much like Steven, Anubrata is also a fan of cricket and one of his biggest inspirations is Harsha Bhogle.

Both Steven and Anubrata were given a Young Genius trophy along with a one-year Byju's subscription as part of the award.

You can watch episode 3 of Byju's Young Genius award tomorrow at 7:30 pm on Cnn News18 and 7 pm on News18 India.