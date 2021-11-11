Cairo Archaeologists Discover 2000-year-old Decorated Blocks from Pharaoh's Temple

A team of Egyptian-German archaeologists uncovered a collection of decorated blocks and fragments from the King Nectanebo I temple at the El Matariya archaeological site in ancient Heliopolis. According to reports from the local Egyptian media, the discovery was made several weeks ago during the excavation work at the central area of the temple. A report by Ahram Online mentions that the blocks and fragments discovered by the team are made of basalt and belong to the western and northern facade of the temple. It is being speculated that a northern extension connected the sanctuary with the main axis of the precinct, which is dedicated to the sun god — also known as Helios. The basalt blocks that belonged to the temple’s western and northern structures were unearthed in the district situated in the northern region of Greater Cairo, east of the Nile, as well as an extension of the temple from the northern side.

Archaeologists also discovered inscriptions on the blocks and fragments that were found. According to Ahram Online, the inscriptions depicted geographical processions. One of the inscriptions among them is the scene with the Heliopolis Nome while others display the representation of the additional nomes of Lower Egypt. Egypt Today reported that Mostafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in a statement that the mission succeeded in uncovering blocks from Lower Egypt which is Heliopolis. The report also mentions that some of the uncovered fragments bear incomplete hieroglyphics indicating that no decoration work was performed for the temple after the demise of King Nectanebo I.

According to the Arham Online report, Aymen Ashmawy, head of the ancient Egyptian antiquities sector and head of the mission from the Egyptian side, explained that the inscriptions mention the 13th and 14th year of Nectanebo’s reign (366/365 BCE) as well as the dimensions and the materials used in the sanctuary. Ashmawy also told the local news website that several blocks were unfinished and no further decoration work seems to have been commissioned after the death of Nectanebo I in 363 BCE.

