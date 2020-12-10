Cake Designer Renders Entire Set of 'Home Alone' in Gingerbread as Tribute on Film's 30th Anniversary

The Christmas season is here and so is the perfect time to watch the 1990 Disney movie Home Alone. The movie has completed 30 years since its release and to mark the occasion, Disney+ decided to pay a gingerbread tribute to the classic.

The Christmas classic movie is about a kid named Kavin McCallister whose family accidentally leaves him behind at home while going on a holiday trip. The movie is about an adventurous time that Kevin enjoys while he is home alone during the festive season.

One of the iconic images from the movie is the McCallister mansion. If you are a fan of the movie, then you may be excited to see the gingerbread version of the McCallister house. And even if you are not a fan, the ambitious edible version of this house will leave you awe-struck.

Paying a fitting tribute to the Disney kids classic movie, Disney+ UK shared a video featuring award-winning cake designer Michelle Wibowo creating a spectacular gingerbread version of the iconic house. Shared on the official Twitter profile of Disney+ UK the video shows Michelle creating the house with gingerbread and icing.

The scene was completed in 300 hours and measures 1.25 meters wide by 1.7 meters long. True fans of the movie will also be able to spot some easter eggs in the scene. Michelle explains in the video that if one looks closely into the scene, they will be able to spot details like Kevin's treehouse, the two robbers Marv and Harry, and the tire swing as well.

In the front of the edible scene, one can even spot the hilarious scene where Kevin is crashing off his sled into the snow. In total, there are 33 windows, 63 trees, 14 pizza boxes, and six lamp posts that complete the gingerbread scene. The caption of the video explains that the gingerbread house was created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the first movie of the Home Alone series.

The video has garnered over 22.1k views as Home Alone fans express their admiration for the tribute.

To celebrate the #HomeAlone30thanniversary, award winning cake designer Michelle Wibowo created a spectacular gingerbread McCallister house. Here’s how it all came together 😲🏠Home Alone now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZAut7ehmBB — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) December 7, 2020

"So many memories from those movies," commented one user.

Another user said, "Definitely too good to eat! Beautiful! Just gorgeous! #HomeAlone #DisneyPlus."

Take a look at the video yourself and you might get a chance to spot some more detailing of the house that will leave you amazed.