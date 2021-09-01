Cake, Pizza and Candles: NASA Astronaut Marks 50th Birthday in Space Aboard the ISS

Some people often go above and beyond to ring in their birthdays, with specific themes and costumes as dress codes for the attendees. But when you are an astronaut stationed at the International Space Station (ISS) birthdays are as it is quite special. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Megan McArthur proved this when she celebrated her 50th birthday at ISS on Monday.

The American oceanographer shared a glimpse of her birthday party in space with her followers on Twitter.

McArthur shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration where she was seen in a green t-shirt and Khaki pants with a sash that read, “Fabulous 50.” McArthur was accompanied with four other international astronauts part of the Expedition 65 at the ISS: Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, Mark T. Vande Hei and Shane Kimbrough from NASA.

In the pictures McArthur was spotted with her hair floating in the zero gravity, with several snacks and party accessories like headbands and balloons in the background. Captioning the picture, McArthur introduced her followers to the variety of food items she and her crew members had, “What a great birthday dinner with my Expedition 65 crew mates. My Space Brothers went all out: quesadillas and tortilla-pizzas with real cheese. Cookie decorating. Cake with chocolate ‘candles.’ We haven’t unpacked the ice cream yet, so I guess that means a second party.” It should be noted that candles cannot burn in space due to absence of oxygen.

What a great birthday dinner with my Expedition 65 crew mates! My #SpaceBrothers went all out: quesadillas and tortilla-pizzas with real cheese! Cookie decorating! Cake with chocolate “candles”! We haven’t unpacked the ice cream yet, so I guess that means a 2nd party? 🌮🍕🎂 pic.twitter.com/h0D85fz6ei— Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) August 30, 2021

McArthur’s tweet received over 3k likes as netizens wished her a happy birthday and shared their amusement watching a birthday party in space. One of the followers commented, “Love this. Happy birthday, One you’ll never forget for sure.”

Love this! Happy birthday!!! One you'll never forget for sure 🥰— Tropicania (@Tropicania1) August 31, 2021

Another user commented how McArthur’s one of a kind birthday party is setting new precedents for event planners. The comment read, “Happy Birthday! How many people get to celebrate their birthday in space? Setting more goals for party planners.”

Happy Birthday! How many people get to celebrate their birthday in space? Setting more goals for party planners!— pattytennant@gmail.com (@pattytennantgm1) August 31, 2021

What do you think of this birthday party?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here