To Hop or Not to Hop: Calcutta HC's Order to Ban Puja Pandals for Visitors Leaves Netizens Divided

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to announce all Durga Puja pandals in the state as 'No-Entry Zones'. The High Court directed that no more than 25 puja organisers will be allowed to be present inside the pandal premises and that their names will have to be displayed on the boards outside.

While bigger pujas will have to restrict entry 10 metres ahead of the pandals, smaller ones will have no entry zones from 5 meters. All puja committees will have to display 'No-Entry' boards at the demarcated areas. The state government will have to file a compliance report of this order

within four days of Lakshmi Puja.

The decision by the High Court has been received with mixed reactions. As a socio-cultural event that is awaited by Bengalis across the state and outside and is a means of livelihood for a section of the people associated with it, the directives by the High Court has left a bitter taste for many puja organisers who have spent lakhs on the festivities, hoping for huge footfalls.

Twitter was abuzz with comments and starkly opposite reactions, some welcoming the decision to several people slamming it.

I welcome the ruling of the Calcutta High Court that has ordered not to allow any visitor inside the pandals. My humble request to the administration to follow this strictly during puja days and to ensure that in streets too there would be no gathering.#Pujo2020 #Newnormal — Abir Sen (@ItsAbir96) October 20, 2020

Filing of review petition against no entry order of kolkata high court in durga puja pandal shows politics of Bengal revolves around sentiment, hard reality does not matter. — Kamal (@Kamal05979678) October 20, 2020

For about 6 months, the students are unable to attend classes in schools, how will they go for Pandal hopping! More the crowds, more the spread of Covid-19 virus.We accept the order of the Calcutta HC. https://t.co/KOqURVaXcn — Dyutimay Banerjee 🇮🇳 (@dyutimay_speaks) October 20, 2020

Calcutta HC’s order is a big big blessing in disguise for TMC Govt. — Upamanyu Bhattacharya (@upamanyu70) October 20, 2020

On Tuesday, the ‘Forum for Durgotsab’ (an umbrella body of all Durga Pujas in West Bengal) decided to file a review petition in the matter. The body claims that it will be difficult to follow the norms ordered by the court.

“Yes, we are going to file a review petition today at the Calcutta High Court. We felt that it would be difficult for us to follow the guidelines on setting up the barricades with 5 meters for small pandals and 10 meters for big pandals conditions,” Saswata Basu, General Secretary of the ‘Forum for Durgotsab’, said.

Commenting on the same, a few on social media opined as to how the issue is being poltiicised and the organisers are overlooking the idea behind the decision by the High Court.

The question should be put to the state administration not Calcutta HC. HC has responded in best possible way under the given by circumstances. It has cut down the extravaganza without compromising the rituals — Amitabha Sarkar (@AmitabhaSarka17) October 20, 2020

Finally, an excellent piece of judgement from Calcutta HCDisappointing that the court had 2 step in with this strong decision, & not the state government itselfThis should now also be strictly enforced at all temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras 2https://t.co/ih6JMFjJRw — Amitava Misra (@amitavamisra) October 19, 2020

A section of netizens, however, slammed the decision and said that if the High Court was going to ban entry of people, they should have said it earlier considering the amount of money that has been spent on the festivities.

After all the hard work done by idol makers, light engineers, pandal makers, this is what Calcutta HC comes up with! Why waste people’s money like this specially during such hard times? Court should have announced this earlier! #DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/fmwcVwmLW1 — Saharsh Damani, MBA, CFA, MS (Finance) (@saharshd) October 19, 2020

One user said that the state and administration should rather ensure stricter maintainence of social distancing and not ban entry of people inside pandals.

No need to issue that type of notice, it’s exactly same as banning the Durga Puja in Bengal, people’s in every year celebrating this few days, banning it, will not stopping the spread of corona virus, rather govt and HC should focus on social distancing by giving more transport — Ritam das (@ritamdas96) October 20, 2020

While everyone is welcoming #CalcuttaHC order on restricting Pandal hopping, I have a different take. As someone who had reservations on lockdown, I think the solution is not in preventing people from performing what they would consider important religious/cultural events. 1/6 — M Reyaz, PhD || محمد ریاض (@journalistreyaz) October 19, 2020

All festivals have been happening with social distancing measures and all...so why has the Calcutta HC imposed restrictions on pandals? Really unfair on Bongs! — Agent O (@omar1618) October 19, 2020

Calcutta HC has made all #DurgaPuja pandals in West Bengal "no-entry zones". Don't remember seeing such severe restrictions for Eid celebrations which carried on unabated. All the rules, restrictions & "gyaan" are only for Hindus. Now it's #DurgaPuja next month it'll be #Diwali — Saptarshi Chatterjee (@Saptarshi2001) October 19, 2020

Photos of pandal hoppers inside the mandaps a couple days ago were circulating on the internet and several people questioned the implementation of the directive. Even though the High court passed the order on Monday, some were doubtful as to how the authorities will be implementing the orderss, given the lack of resources and public will.

Let's see what actually happens. Last year Chhat Puja, Calcutta HC passed order, keeping devotees out of Ranindra Sarobar (lake) area. But they forcefully broke open the door and police remain as spectators. — Arnab Mitra (@ArnabMitra76) October 19, 2020

All puja pandals across the state declared as containment zones with no entry of any visitors.This historic verdict of Calcutta HC will create a massive socio-political divide but puja can wait for the pandemic.People and politicians must understand the greater purpose. — Rajdeep Deb (@idrrajdeep) October 19, 2020

However, the decision by the High Court should definitely come as a sigh of relief for the state's frontline Covid warriors. The Doctors in Kolkata, as a matter of fact, have written an open letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to restrict movement during the five days of Durga Puja in order to prevent a colossal spike in infections.

Joint Platform of Doctors West Bengal, an association representing multiple platforms for medical workers in the state, started a petition on Change.org urging Banerjee to impose stricter restrictions during the festive season. The petition titled "Restrict Durga Puja Celebrations, Prevent Rise in COVID 19 Cases".

In a related development, the West Bengal police has also alerted people to follow social-distancing norms, and said they were ready to make changes to arrangements already in place for the festival.