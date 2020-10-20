News18 Logo

To Hop or Not to Hop: Calcutta HC's Order to Ban Puja Pandals for Visitors Leaves Netizens Divided

The puja organisers have also filed a review petition against the High Court's decision.

As a socio-cultural event that is awaited by Bengalis across the state and outside and is a means of livelihood for a section of the people associated with it, the directives by the High Court has left a bitter taste in the mouth for many puja organisers.

Buzz Staff

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to announce all Durga Puja pandals in the state as 'No-Entry Zones'. The High Court directed that no more than 25 puja organisers will be allowed to be present inside the pandal premises and that their names will have to be displayed on the boards outside.

While bigger pujas will have to restrict entry 10 metres ahead of the pandals, smaller ones will have no entry zones from 5 meters. All puja committees will have to display 'No-Entry' boards at the demarcated areas. The state government will have to file a compliance report of this order

within four days of Lakshmi Puja.

The decision by the High Court has been received with mixed reactions. As a socio-cultural event that is awaited by Bengalis across the state and outside and is a means of livelihood for a section of the people associated with it, the directives by the High Court has left a bitter taste for many puja organisers who have spent lakhs on the festivities, hoping for huge footfalls.

Also Read: Covid-19 Cases Spike, Violence on Frontline Workers: Bengal Doctors Want You to Stay Home This Durga Puja

Twitter was abuzz with comments and starkly opposite reactions, some welcoming the decision to several people slamming it.

On Tuesday, the ‘Forum for Durgotsab’ (an umbrella body of all Durga Pujas in West Bengal) decided to file a review petition in the matter. The body claims that it will be difficult to follow the norms ordered by the court.

“Yes, we are going to file a review petition today at the Calcutta High Court. We felt that it would be difficult for us to follow the guidelines on setting up the barricades with 5 meters for small pandals and 10 meters for big pandals conditions,” Saswata Basu, General Secretary of the ‘Forum for Durgotsab’, said.

Commenting on the same, a few on social media opined as to how the issue is being poltiicised and the organisers are overlooking the idea behind the decision by the High Court.

A section of netizens, however, slammed the decision and said that if the High Court was going to ban entry of people, they should have said it earlier considering the amount of money that has been spent on the festivities.

One user said that the state and administration should rather ensure stricter maintainence of social distancing and not ban entry of people inside pandals.

Photos of pandal hoppers inside the mandaps a couple days ago were circulating on the internet and several people questioned the implementation of the directive. Even though the High court passed the order on Monday, some were doubtful as to how the authorities will be implementing the orderss, given the lack of resources and public will.

However, the decision by the High Court should definitely come as a sigh of relief for the state's frontline Covid warriors. The Doctors in Kolkata, as a matter of fact, have written an open letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to restrict movement during the five days of Durga Puja in order to prevent a colossal spike in infections.

Joint Platform of Doctors West Bengal, an association representing multiple platforms for medical workers in the state, started a petition on Change.org urging Banerjee to impose stricter restrictions during the festive season. The petition titled "Restrict Durga Puja Celebrations, Prevent Rise in COVID 19 Cases".

In a related development, the West Bengal police has also alerted people to follow social-distancing norms, and said they were ready to make changes to arrangements already in place for the festival.


