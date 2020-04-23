California City’s Plan to Fill Skate Park With Sand Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Fails

The spread of novel coronavirus has made the state and national governments to take all the necessary precautions. In the terrible times, it is strictly advised to maintain social distancing and avoid gathering at one place. To ensure this, a state park in San Clemente, California, was filled with sand so as to avoid people skating at the spot.

Officials in the city council spread around 37 tons of sand in the local skate part as a process to ensure social distancing. However, the plan failed terribly as a group of dirt bikers used the sand for their leisure sport.

The video of the event was filmed by content creator Connor Ericsson, who told CNN that after he saw the news about the park being filled with stand, he thought it to be a great opportunity for dirt bikers.

He posted the videos on his Instagram, showing the bikers flaunting their skills in the sand which used to be a skate park once.

“Took advantage of the all the sand the city dumped into the San Clemente skatepark then helped some local skaters dig it all out so they could do some social shredding,” he captioned the video.

After having some fun at the Ralph’s Skate Court in San Clemente, the filmmaker removed the sand by hand with the help of his team.

“The fact the city put the sand in there to try to social distance everyone – I think it’s a big joke. These kids are cooped up inside their houses, they just want to go to the skate park and have some fun,” he told the KUSI News.

