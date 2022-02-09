California Couple and Their Dog Rescued After Being Stranded for 2 Months in Remote Cabin

Responding to a phone call from a remote region in California, US, rescuers airlifted a couple along with their dog after they were left stranded in a cabin for two months amid heavy snowfall. According to a report by CNN, the couple and their small dog were rescued by the California Highway Patrol Air Operations who located them with the help of a helicopter. As per a press release by the Sierra County Sheriff’s office, the two individuals were looking after a property in north-western part of Sierra County. However, the couple were left stranded after witnessing heavy snowfall and downed trees which was the result of a winter storm in December. It was also revealed that the couple were not left with enough food in the cabin and had to be immediately rescued.

The dramatic rescue video, released by the California Highway Patrol, shows the rescuers trying to locate the stranded couple in a forested area covered with snow. The video, which was shot from the helicopter, shows the wooden cabin and the couple’s car which is partially covered in snow. Alongside the clip, which was posted on Facebook by CHP – Valley Division Air Operations, the CHP wrote that the couple were trapped since December 6 in the cabin and could not leave due to blocked roads and remote location.

Further in the press release, it was learnt that the couple made a desperate call on Feb 1, 2022, to the Sheriff’s office and requested to be rescued. “They requested assistance from the sheriff’s office in getting out as they were running low on food,” the release further read.

Following the call, a CHP H20 helicopter airlifted the couple from the remote region and flew them to a landing zone south of Downievelle. The couple and their dog were then taken to the Sheriff’s office from where their friends picked them up.

