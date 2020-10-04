California Dance Group Shaking a Leg to Punjabi Hit 'Tunak Tunak' is the Desi Vibe We Need

The Williams brothers of California recently caught the attention of netizens after a video of them showing dancing to Daler Mehndi's track Tunak Tunak Tun went viral.

The group of brothers had also impressed the judges of America's Got Talent with their dancing skills.

They uploaded a video of themselves dancing to the song on Instagram. In the clip, the four brothers can be seen grooving and showing impressive moves. Posting the video, they wrote, “This song is sooo lit.”

The clip has garnered more than 1.1 lakh likes and several people have also commented on the post. It has also received over four million views.

While many people dropped heart and fire emoji to praise their performance, some just said that they liked the song.

One user said that the Williams brothers should do a bangra number. Another person said that he found their moves cool.

An Instagram user requested them to do garba or dandiya as the festival of Navratri is approaching.

A man asked did they count how many times Daler Mehendi says Tunak Tunak Tun in the song.

One woman said, “You guys own this song. Amazing moves,” while the other person called it epic.

A user called it classic, while another said he was a big fan of the Williams brothers.

The brothers run an Instagram account with the name thewilliamsfam. They have over a million followers. Their performance to this song features elements of hip-hop.

The Tunak Tunak Tun song found fame in the late 1990s. It was released in 1998. It is still played in Indian weddings and on many occasions of celebrations. Besides, the onternet is filled with videos of people dancing to this song.

Apart from the Tunak Tunak Tun song, Daler Mehendi’s many other numbers have remained a part of the party list. Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Dardi Rab Rab, Na Na Na Re and Balle Balle are some of the songs that pump up people at any party.